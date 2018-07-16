Chloe Green And Jeremy Meeks Engaged? Top Shop Heiress Spotted Sporting Huge Diamond Ring

Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks recently had a baby boy.

Have Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks gotten engaged? A recent appearance by the controversial couple has tongues wagging about their potential engagement, especially given a certain piece of jewelry that Chloe was wearing.

The Daily Mail has some photos of Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks, and the Top Shop heiress is rocking a rather big, and rather sparkling, ring that looks to be on “that” finger.

The couple was on vacation in Antibes, France, when the photos were taken.

Green and Meeks were shopping in a variety of luxury stores when the sparkler was spotted, leaving many to speculate that the duo had gotten engaged and, perhaps, married.

Green was wearing a $350 dress made by MISA.

In addition to shopping, the couple was spotted with Jeremy’s children from his previous marriage, as well as the child that the couple shares together.

Chloe’s mother, Tina, was also on hand to help the couple with the children.

After they finished with their shopping trip, the family boarded a waiting speedboat and were whisked away into the clear blue sky and sea.

Earlier in the week, Green and Meeks were caught parasailing while on vacation in Paris, and Chloe shared the couple enjoying themselves on her Instagram page.

The world is a jungle…. @fashionnovamen A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 12, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks recently welcomed a son, Jayden Green-Meeks, on May 29. The so-called “Hot Felon” and the Top Shop heiress had tongues wagging from the beginning of their relationship, especially since at the time they got together, Jeremy was still married to his wife, who remained faithful to him even as he served his various prison sentences.

Originally, it was suggested that Chloe Green wanted to give birth to her son at sea, and even booked a yacht so she could do so!

However, according to our previous report, that ultimately didn’t happen, and Green gave birth in a hospital.

Meeks has one son from his marriage to Melissa Meeks — a boy named Jeremy Meeks, Jr.

Meeks and Green first got together at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. At that time, Meeks was modeling for Phillip Plein, after gaining notoriety when a mugshot of him went viral — he received a modeling contract after he served his prison sentence.

When a photo of Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks kissing on a yacht went viral shortly thereafter, the couple confirmed their relationship — albeit unintentionally — and Meeks’ marriage to Melissa officially ended.