Kourtney Kardashian Dons Thonged Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

And her boyfriend wasn't too happy about it.

Kourtney Kardashian is always one to push the envelope on her highly followed Instagram account, and today was certainly no exception.

In her latest post, the mother of three flaunts her booty, which has become a trademark of the Kardashian women since they first became famous. Kardashian sits in a grassy field as she looks over her shoulder and smiles for the camera. Kourtney is rocking a floppy hat and minimal makeup in the gorgeous image. As she kneels in the grass, her booty is on display for the world to see in a multi-colored thonged bikini that tucks up into her derriere.

The 39-year-old also sports a matching top with the same exact pattern on it. Though Kourtney does not share where exactly she is in this particular image, it appears as though she may be in the backyard of her home. It comes as no surprise that her latest photo certainly did not disappoint in the ratings department. Within just two hours of the post, Kardashian’s photo has already garnered over 1 million likes in addition to 9,200-plus comments. Many fans were quick to chime in on how amazing the eldest Kardashian sister looks while countless other fans had no words and simply commented with the flame emoji.

“My favorite Kardashian! Who would’ve thought I’d see you on my timeline. I see you kourt.”

“Some say beauty is in the eye of the beholder…my eyes see the definition of beauty,” another wrote.

“Kourt, u be living that life guuuuuurl,” one more fan gushed.

It also appears as though Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, commented on the photo but soon after deleted it. Unlike Kourtney’s army of fans, Younes didn’t have anything positive to say about the snapshot.

“thats what you need to show to get likes?” Benjima asked in the now-deleted comment.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Obviously, the mother of three has been working hard on her body, so it comes as no shock that she wants to put it on display for the world to see. During her vacation to Italy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared many bikini-clad photos of herself as well as a few shirtless photos of her boyfriend. According to E! Online, Kardashian can attribute her rockin’ body to clean eating. Kardashian almost only eats organic food and has tried to cut out most sugar, dairy, and gluten from her diet. She also hits the gym at least five days a week for a workout.

“I think I take time for myself to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids. I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically.”

Looking good, Kourt. Looking good!