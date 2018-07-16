Ladybugs Don’t Like Rock Music, Especially AC/DC, According To New Study

A professor uses science to find out whether 'Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' or if it is.

While one day listening to music from one of his favorite bands, hard rock pioneers AC/DC, a professor from Mississippi State University wondered whether one of the group’s most popular songs, 1980s “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution,” was fact or fiction. So, he did what any curious scientist does and performed an investigative study.

Brandon Barton, an MSU assistant professor of biological sciences, performed his tests on lady beetles for two consecutive weeks, and then published his findings in Ecology and Evolution last week.

The result?

“Sadly, we report that, at least in some situations, rock ‘n’ roll in fact is noise pollution,” Barton wrote in an article published on The Conversation website.

“Our work demonstrates that the effects of noise pollution are not restricted just to the animals directly affected by the sounds, but can alter their behaviors and interactions with other animals and plants, spreading the effects throughout an ecosystem,” he added.

Explaining that “noise pollution has been recognized as an increasing threat for wildlife,” citing studies showing the negative effects of mining on deer behavior, ocean drilling on marine life, and sounds from recreational vehicles on animals found in natural spaces, Barton’s study focused on ladybugs, including Harmonia axyridis, a multi-colored Asian lady beetle.

Ladybugs are very important predators of agricultural pests such as soybean aphids. By consuming these pests, ladybugs are providing a natural form of biological control and, therefore, less potentially harmful pesticides are needed on soybean crops.

Along with his colleagues, Vince Klink and Marcus Lashley, and MSU undergraduate and graduate students, Barton played music for the ladybugs to see if sound had any effect on their desire to eat the aphids.

Tunes from AC/DC, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guns N’ Roses, and other artists were played for the tiny creatures, along with a mix of city sounds like jackhammers and car horns, at 95-100 decibels, which is equivalent to a lawn mower or outboard motor.

“Our results were good news for country and folk fans — lady beetles agreed that those songs were not noise pollution and continued to attack aphids with the same vigor when serenaded by these genres as they did in silence,” stated the professor.

“However, lady beetles were not fans of AC/DC, the rock mix, or city noises, even when played at the same volume as the country and folk treatments. In fact, listening to the [AC/DC] Back in Black album [featuring “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”] cut the amount of aphids being eaten during a 16 to 18 hour period almost in half.”

As a consequence, if there are more soybean aphids out there attacking soybean plants, there will be weaker, smaller, and/or unhealthier plants, and more chemicals would be required to control the pests.

“Because loud music is similar to other real-world instances of noise pollution, such as the hum of snowmobiles and the buzz of drones overhead, our results serve as a proof-of-concept that sound pollution can have pervasive effects throughout an ecosystem,” said Barton.

Barton dedicated the study, Testing the AC/DC Hypothesis: Rock and Roll is Noise Pollution and Weakens a Trophic Cascade, to Malcolm Young, the late AC/DC guitarist who passed away this past November.