Kym Herjavec Shares New Photo Of 12-Week-Old Daughter Looking Just Like Robert Herjavec

Fans can't believe how much baby Haven looks just like her 'Shark Tank' star dad.

Kym Herjavec is sharing a new photo of her and husband Robert Herjavec’s 12-week-old daughter Haven, and fans can’t get over how much the newborn looks just like her businessman dad. Posting the snap to her Instagram account on July 15, the dancer showed off her daughter’s support for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

The snap showed the adorable little girl wearing a light pink onesie with a Croatian flag printed across it and a huge matching bow around her head as she stared into the camera. The team lost out on the World Cup champions title to France.

Kym’s husband, Shark Tank star Robert, was born in Croatia but moved to Canada at the age of eight, and it was the businessman who was on fans’ minds as they commented on just how much they thought little Haven looked just like her dad in the new photo shared by the former Dancing with the Stars dancer.

A number of fans commented on how much the three-month-old resembled her dad in the photo, telling Kym in the comments section.

Instagram user @schoolgma wrote in the comments that little Haven “Looks like Daddy!!!” while @kathrynpowell6175 told the former DWTS pro of her adorable daughter, “I see a Daddy’s girl” after seeing the sweet new photo uploaded to her account.

Another fan wrote alongside the new photo, “She looks like her Daddy! Sweet” with a heart eye emoji, as another told the star on the social media site, “Haven looks like Daddy; so cute.”

The sweet photo of Haven showing off her support for her Dad’s native country came shortly after Kym shared a snap on the social media site of the 12-week-old and her twin brother, Hudson, both wearing Croatian flag onesies.

As Inquisitr reported, the brother and sister duo were both supporting the team with their outfits as they got behind the national squad ahead of their soccer match against England during the 2018 World Cup semi-finals earlier this month.

The twins were also joined by Kym’s dog Lola in the upload, who was wearing a bib emblazoned with the Croatian flag.

But while fans claimed the little girl looked like her Daddy, Herjavec actually admitted in a recent interview that it’s Hudson who looks the most like the businessman because of his hair.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, Kym admitted of her two babies, “Hudson is a little mini-Robert because he’s got a ton of hair like Robert.”

“Haven looks a bit like me [right] now,” Herjavec then added.

People confirmed that the couple – who met when they were teamed up together on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and married in 2016 – welcomed their twins into the world back in April.

The Herjavec babies are Kym’s first children, while Robert already has three children from his previous relationship with ex-wife Diane Plese.