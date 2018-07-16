Britney Spears Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves In Tiny Shorts And Bra, Fans Respond With Wardrobe Advice

Britney Spears just proved that she doesn’t need a designer costume, elaborate stage, or posse of professional backup dancers to put on a spectacular show. In a recent Instagram video, the “Work B**ch” singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her choreography sessions, and most of her followers reacted to the candid footage as if it were a polished and professionally-produced new music video.

On Monday, Britney Spears shared an Instagram video that was filmed while she was learning a new dance sequence. In the video, the 36-year-old pop princess is rocking a turquoise sports bra and one of her favorite wardrobe items, a pair of tiny plaid pajama shorts with the waistband rolled down. She’s learning some new choreography with one of her backup dancers, Mikey Pesante, and a few of the duo’s moves might look a bit familiar to Britney fans.

There’s that classic move that involves shaking your hands like they’re wet and you’re trying to get them dry, dips and hair flips, a lot of hip rolls and spins, plenty of exaggerated arm movements, and a dash of chest grabbing. Britney and Mikey are dancing to a remix of Janet Jackson’s “All Nite,” and some of their moves were lifted straight from Miss Jackson’s music video. According to Britney, her dance session doubled as a workout.

“It always amazes me how different your body looks and feels when learning new moves and creating your own routines!” Britney captioned the Instagram video. “Doing the same things while working out can get pretty stagnant, which is why I love dancing! Had so much fun working on this combo with @mikeypesante!”

Even though Britney’s video is only a few seconds long and she’s not dancing to one of her own songs, it absolutely wowed her Instagram followers.

“It seems like finally Britney ‘the great dancer’ is back!!! Yeahhh,” remarked one fan.

“Woah those are some serious moves Brit!! Look at her go!” another wrote.

Some fans were so impressed by the way that Britney dances in boxer shorts and sneakers that they even suggested that she should ditch the high heels and sparkly costumes that she wears on tour for more comfortable outfits like the one that she’s wearing in the video.

“Am I the only one who thinks she should wear booty shorts and sneakers during her shows? She looks more comfortable with routine when she’s relaxed,” wrote one fan.

“The heels slow you down during the shows.. Just Dance with sneaks like you used to do,” another remarked.

Feels so good to be back on stage!!!! Thank you DC for an amazing start to the #PieceOfMe tour! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YRGULMvSUq — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 14, 2018

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Britney Spears kicked off her Piece of Me tour last Thursday. She has 30 tour stops scheduled, giving fans plenty of time to try to convince her to take their wardrobe advice for at least some of her upcoming shows.