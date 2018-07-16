‘The Proposal’ Spoilers: Episode 6 Features ‘Mystery Man’ Dr. Buck As He Searches For His Soulmate

A new episode of ABC's 'The Proposal' reportedly brings some juicy moments, according to Reality Steve's spoilers.

Fans of ABC’s The Bachelorette have been having some fun with The Proposal, a new summer show that comes from Mike Fleiss, the creator of the network’s Bachelor franchise. Episode 6 is set to air on Monday night and there are some spoilers floating around for this one.

ABC teases that Episode 6 of The Proposal will feature “mystery man” Dr. Buck who is looking for “the one who will make his heart skip a beat.” While gossip king Reality Steve is mostly known for the spoilers he shares in connection with The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise, he’s revealed that he’s gathered some tidbits on this show as well. Based on his latest teasers, he has some big reveals to share related to Dr. Buck’s experience.

Reality Steve notes that Dr. Buck is apparently a surgeon who is from Salt Lake City, Utah. While the Utah doctor has an interesting variety of ladies contending for his proposal, spoilers indicate that his final two women end up being Katie and Nicole. In the main photo from Episode 6, Nicole is said to be wearing red in the back of the group while Katie has short hair and is in the front wearing a gold and black dress.

Get ready for a wild ride tomorrow! #TheProposal premieres at 10|9c on ABC, after @bacheloretteabc! pic.twitter.com/2LpAYH0cMu — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) June 17, 2018

During the “Make it or Break It” segment, Dr. Buck seemingly asks Nicole how often she thinks they should be intimate. Her answer scores her some major points in the doctor’s eyes, apparently, as Reality Steve’s Proposal spoilers reveal that she says there should be intimacy every day.

Dr. Buck is said to pick Nicole over Katie and she accepts his proposal. Will they still be together post-filming? Fans will be curious to see how they do. Viewers are getting some good laughs and entertainment out of this summertime hit, but it may ultimately be that at least some participants do manage to find lasting love.

A recent episode featured Lisa Raye and Anthony, and the show’s Twitter page shared an update on the couple. They are still together and engaged, and they had a blast sharing their romance with friends during the viewing party for their episode.

Lisa Raye and Anthony are still together and were LOVING their viewing party last night. Thanks for sharing your love story with us! ???????? #TheProposal pic.twitter.com/nRzxLQOeaf — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) July 10, 2018

Is ABC’s The Proposal a series that will come back for additional seasons? According to TV Series Finale, it is holding its own in terms of ratings and this is the type of show that fares well during the summer season. It certainly helps that it has The Bachelorette as a lead-in and if any of the couples do manage to stay together for the long term, it may be hard for ABC to resist bringing it back.

Do Dr. Buck and Nicole truly fall for one another in Episode 6 of The Proposal? Check out the new episode airing Monday night on ABC and stick around for additional updates and spoilers as they become available.