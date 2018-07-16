Lara Trump Shares Another Bikini Clad Photo With Her Son, Luke

Once again, Lara Trump is showing off her amazing bikini body for her army of Instagram followers.

Earlier today, the wife of Eric Trump took to her popular Instagram account to share a few photos of herself and her son, Luke Trump, catching some rays. In the first of a pair of two images, Trump and her son look cute as can be as they hang out poolside. Lara can be seen donning a straw fedora cap and a pair of giant, reflective aviator glasses. Though she is sitting, fans are still treated to a view of her amazing bikini body as she rocks a mismatched swimsuit with black bikini bottoms and a white top with green and black spots.

Luke, on the other hand, looks incredibly cute in a pair of red, white, and blue swim shorts. His mother holds him up as he looks off into the distance and rocks a little purple swim cap with the Speedo logo. The next photo from the set of two shows Luke and Lara on a lounge chair as Lara grabs her son and plants a kiss on his cheek. In this particular image, the toddler is all smiles as he leans against his mother.

It comes as no shock that the set of two photos gained a ton of attention from Lara’s 400,000-plus followers with over 8,700 likes in addition to 160-plus comments within just three hours of the post. Some fans couldn’t help but comment on how adorable baby Luke is while countless others felt the need to comment on Lara’s amazing bikini body.

“Precious little Luke! You are such a beautiful mother! Blessings to you both and Eric too! Enjoy your day with Luke! It goes way too fast! I know that’s a cliche but it’s so true! Everyday is a gift!”

“Adorable. Looks like his dad Eric especially with the swimming cap,” another wrote.

“Your family is just precious. Enjoy your pics. God bless,” another wrote.

Last month, Lara and her husband sat down for an interview with Westchester Magazine, saying that they’re definitely open to having more kids in the future, perhaps one or two more. And Lara was also quick to gush over what an amazing father Eric has already become.

“Eric is a great dad,” Lara said, “and I always knew he would be because — I know it may sound crazy — but I saw how he was with our dogs and how much he cared about them.”

You can follow all of the adventures of Lara Trump on her Instagram page.