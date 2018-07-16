Kim Kardashian Has Strict Cell Phone Rules For Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is revealing that she has some strict rules when it comes to her children using cell phones while they are at home.

According to a July 16 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian opened up about her parenting style when it comes to technology during a panel at Beautycon 2018 on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she believes there need to be rules when it comes to technology and parenting.

Kardashian says that she believes children’s minds are “fragile” and that she has consulted a child psychologist about the use of social media and cell phones in the home when it comes to kids.

“I think, especially for kids in their minds — and they’re so fragile and so young — that there has to be rules of maybe not sleeping with the phone right next to you. I communicate with a child psychologist that runs the [Child] Mind Institute in New York and he talks about social media all the time.”

Kim Kardashian also reveals that while she was growing up there were no cell phones, but that she and her siblings would use the landline at their house instead. The mother of three claims that her parents set phone hours for the kids. In addition, she says that she’ll never let her kids sleep with their phones.

“I remember growing up, [with] our home phone, I had rules. There were phone hours. And so there should be cell-phone hours. You should never sleep by your phone. [For kids], maybe the phones are in the kitchen so that when they wake up they have breakfast with the family and then they get their phones.”

Kim Kardashian recently touched on the subject of cell phones and children during a previous interview, and also admitted that she doesn't like to buy her children very many gifts. Kim admitted that she "worried" about giving her children "too much" and that if they really wanted something extra or special that they would need to "earn it."

Kardashian also revealed that her parents offered her very little financial support when it came to buying special things for herself as a teenager and that she had a job from a very early age. Kim claims that her parents told her that if she wanted to live the lifestyle they had provided for her as a child then she would have to work hard for it.

“I don’t know if it will be the same for my kids. It’s a different time. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye,” Kim Kardashian said of possibly raising her three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, with the same attitude.