‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss As She Plans Wedding to Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is getting into top shape for her upcoming wedding to Jax Taylor. The gorgeous Vanderpump Rules star posted pics of her bridal bikini body to her Instagram story after losing 25 pounds! Cartwright posed for several snaps in a stunning orange two-piece as she showed off her new body as the couple hung out in Palm Springs.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Cartwright said her secret to her slimmer shape was exercise. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed after working out “a lot” she has lost around “20 to 25 pounds” and that her upcoming wedding to Jax has been her motivator.

“I’m gonna be in my tip top shape at my wedding, so I’ve probably got some more work to do,” Cartwright admitted. “I’ve been trying out different boot camps because I feel that classes are a lot better for me than just going to the gym and trying to work out myself.’

Brittany, 29, Is also getting support from Jax, who recently lost a total 40 pounds after going to twice daily boot camp classes. Taylor revealed his weight has dropped from 235 to 195. Taylor, 39, also admitted that his drastic reduction in empty alcohol calories has helped speed his weight loss along.

“To be honest for me it’s a lot less drinking. That’s a big part for me, drinking. It’s a lot less now, I’ve cut it almost in half,” Taylor told the Mail.

Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed Brittany’s many bathing suit shots on her Instagram page and on her social media stories in recent weeks. The Bravo reality star recently posed in a cute Rugrats one-piece.

After filming for last season’s Vanderpump Rules wrapped last year, Taylor told In Touch he and Brittany had started working out together and going to morning boot camps. At the time, Taylor admitted the couple had been going through a slump.

“I was heavy, I was fat, I was sitting around, sleeping in, eating — we both were,” Taylor said. “I just thought as a couple, it’s fun to do things together. It was more of a push to each other, you know? We can motivate each other, that’s all it was!”

Jax and Brittany have been vocal about their love for fast food, even joking (or maybe promising) that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC food will be served at their wedding and/or bachelor and bachelorette parties. But when Jax called his lady out for her love of junk food, some Vanderpump Rules stars mistakenly thought he was shaming her when he was really just trying to change the couple’s unhealthy lifestyle.

“Everyone made it seem like I was calling Brittany overweight,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t doing that. What I was saying was, ‘Brittany, both of us are getting kinda lazy.’ So I thought, you know what, let’s go to the gym, let’s get more active, let’s get out of this slump that we’re in.”