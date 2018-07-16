Farrah Abraham Charged With Battery & Resisting Officer, Still Claims She’s Innocent

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has officially been charged with battery and resisting an officer stemming from her June arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

According to a July 16 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham has been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying of obstructing a peace officer, a spokesperson for the LA Country District Attorney’s Office told the outlet.

If Farrah Abraham is convicted she the charges carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail. However, it seems unlikely that the former Teen Mom star will serve time. Farrah’s arraignment is set for August 13, and fans will see how the court system decides to proceed. Meanwhile, Farrah claims that she is completely innocent of any wrongdoing, and is now calling the charges against her nothing by “lies.”

“That’s false,” Abraham said of the charges. “Legally I”m not guilty and I’m charged with nothing. Stop the lies,” she added. Meanwhile, Farrah’s rep states that the reality TV mom does have a lawyer and plans on fighting the charges. “She has a lawyer. She has a legal team. It’s going to be fought,” the rep recently revealed of the legal situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has had a roller coaster of a year. Not only did she get arrested in June, but she also got fired from Teen Mom OG. The network decided to remove Abraham from the reality series when she refused to end her involvement in the adult entertainment business.

Recently, Farrah’s co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra revealed that they very much supported MTV’s decision to fire Abraham, and claimed they believed it was in the best interest of the show.

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do. We have no choice in it or are a part of it,” Catelynn Lowell stated, while her husband wasn’t so delicate with his words.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. She’s not a really nice person to be around,” Tyler Baltierra said of Farrah Abraham during an interview with Dr. Oz.