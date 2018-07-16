Jinger Duggar Looks Ready To Pop In Her Latest Baby Bump Update, And Her Maternity Dress Is Confusing Fans

Jinger Duggar’s bun in the oven isn’t quite finished baking yet. The Counting On star recently took to Instagram to give her followers a visual pregnancy update, and she’s still sporting a baby bump. However, Jinger’s choice of dress in her latest “bumpdate” has some fans thinking that she’s going to give birth in the next few hours.

On Monday, Jinger Duggar shared a new Instagram photo of her baby bump. In the image, the smiling mother-to-be is cradling her protruding pregnant belly with one hand. Her husband, Texas pastor Jeremy Vuolo, is standing next to her.

“Any day now we will be holding our little girl in our arms!” Jinger captioned the photo.

On July 10, Jinger posted another pregnancy update on Instagram that revealed exactly how far along she was on that date. At the time, she was 38 weeks and 4 days pregnant, which means that her due date would be July 20.

However, Jinger Duggar’s latest Instagram update had some fans convinced that she and Jeremy Vuolo were already at the hospital when it was posted. The Duggar daughter’s maternity outfit caused some confusion because it slightly resembles a hospital gown. It’s a short-sleeved, light blue shift dress featuring a pattern of tiny pairs of dark blue dots, and it’s made out of a thin material.

“That looks like a hospital gown so she might be in early labor or getting a non stress test,” read one response to Jinger’s photo.

“Are you at the hospital already? Looks like a hospital gown,” remarked another fan.

However, Jinger’s garment is just a comfortable maternity dress, not a hospital gown. She’s pictured wearing the same frock in an April 9 Instagram photo that was snapped at her gender reveal party. For that special event, she accessorized the dress with a black ribbon belt loosely tied right beneath her bust.

While many of Jinger’s Instagram followers were focused on her maternity style, others couldn’t believe how much pregnancy has made the Counting On star resemble her mother, Michelle Duggar.

“Wow Jinger you look so much like your Momma in this picture…. Prayers for a quick and safe delivery,” wrote one fan.

“Wow you really look like your mom here!!!! Beautiful glowing smile,” another commented.

While Jinger Duggar might be sporting a big, Michelle Duggar-like smile in her latest pregnancy picture, she has admitted that she’s a little nervous about giving birth for the first time. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jinger shared her true feelings about going into labor in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Counting On.

“I get scared thinking about birth and labor,” Jinger said.

Luckily, Jinger’s look-alike mom is a pregnancy pro after popping out 19 kids, so hopefully, Michelle has been helping mitigate her daughter’s fears by giving her plenty of words of encouragement as her due date approaches.