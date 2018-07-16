WWE Superstar Paige Is Not Thrilled With Ex-‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Joining The World Of Wrestling

An ex-'Teen Mom' star is joining the world of wrestling and a former champion is not happy about it.

As a wrestler, making it into WWE is almost as good as it can get, and that’s only because the pinnacle would be winning a major championship at WrestleMania. Many train and practice for years to see if they will even have a shot of making it in the world of professional wrestling, and then, there are those who can just luck their way in. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is a member of the latter and former WWE Women’s Champion Paige is not too happy about it.

On Sunday, Inquisitr reported that Farrah Abraham would be venturing out of the reality TV world and into the wrestling ring. World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling confirmed that they had come to terms on a working agreement with the former MTV star, but didn’t reveal what she would be doing with the company.

While she has no wrestling experience, there is always the possibility that she is being trained by those in the promotion. Abraham could also end up as a ring announcer or commentator or authority figure or even just a special guest star here and there, but that remains to be seen.

As news began to spread about Abraham’s new business venture, word made its way to different wrestling personalities around the world. The Sun happened to catch the reaction of WWE superstar Paige and it wasn’t necessarily one of support.

Not only is Paige’s reaction to Farrah Abraham joining the world of professional wrestling, but also to the idea of her becoming a “future champ.” Now, there is no guarantee that Farrah Abraham will ever even step foot in the wrestling ring, but anything is possible.

While there have not been many wrestling personalities who have spoken out about this new move, a reaction from Paige isn’t necessarily shocking. For more than a decade, Paige worked her way up the ladder and eventually signed a WWE contract in 2011.

She moved into NXT where she became the Women’s Champion and eventually made her WWE main roster debut in 2014. In Paige’s debut match on Monday Night Raw, she shocked the world and defeated AJ Lee for the Divas Championship to become the youngest in history to hold that belt at just 21 years of age.

WWE

Since that time, Paige suffered a number of serious injuries which eventually led to her retiring from in-ring competition at the young age of 25. Now, she is the general manager of SmackDown Live which keeps her career going in WWE and hopefully will prolong her time in front of the crowds.

If anyone were to ask Paige if she is happy with her current position in WWE, she would likely answer in the affirmative, but everyone knows she misses wrestling. Injuries simply won’t allow her to safely continue even though she put in more than a decade of work to reach the top. Now, Farrah Abraham is coming off of Teen Mom and other reality shows to enter her world without any wrestling experience at all.

Paige being rather unhappy about that whole situation is something else that should shock no one.