Pro-Trump Group ‘Proud Boys’ Chased Out Of L.A. Bar By Protesters

A Trump-supporting white supremacist group calling themselves the “Proud Boys” was chased out of a Los Angeles bar by protesters on Saturday, The Hill is reporting.

It’s unclear how many members of the group convened on The Griffin, a popular L.A. bar. Regardless, they weren’t there for too awfully long – members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the anti-gentrification group Defend North East Los Angeles were somehow made aware of the group’s plans, and they showed up at the bar to shout them out.

“”No Proud Boys, no KKK, no fascist USA! F**k you fascist! Get out of here, Nazi! Facist pigs, squeal — you’re all swine!”

Members of the protesting groups shot video of the event and posted it on Twitter. You can see video from inside the bar in the tweet below, but be warned: this video contains strong language.

The kerfuffle then spilled out on to the street, as members of the Proud Boys, some wearing the red-and-white “Make America Great Again” hat that is the symbol of the Trump administration, arguing with protesters. In one video, a man appears to be attempting to justify slavery – until a middle-aged woman who appears to be his mother tries to talk him into going home. Again, the video below contains strong language.

Whether or not the bar’s management was complicit in the group’s meetup remains unclear. According to the protesting groups, the manager said “the only color I see is green” when told about the white supremacist protesters being in his business. However, in an Instagram post, the bar’s manager said that he had no choice but to “kill them with kindness” since the establishment lacks proper security.

“Neither I nor my business partner support any Nazi or white supremacist groups and this is not a Nazi bar. It’s my bar and I’m ultimately responsible for what happened last night and I feel terrible and actually sick to my stomach. … We are not a bar that in any way supports hate groups and any staff that does will be dealt with.”

The Proud Boys describe themselves as an “anti-racial guilt” organization that refuses to apologize for Western civilization and for “creating the modern world.” However, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re an extremist group that supports white supremacy and uses white supremacist symbolism and rhetoric.

This is the latest in a series of incidents in which people affiliated with the Trump administration, however obliquely, have been confronted in public by anti-Trump protesters.