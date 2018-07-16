Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Won’t Stay Overnight With Each Other Until After Marriage

Right now, they’re one of the hottest young couples in Hollywood. But while it appears that their summer romance is sizzling, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still keeping their boundaries – at least until they’re married.

According to Radar Online, Justin and Hailey don’t have sleepovers quite yet, even when they’re in the same city. A source close to the pair dishes that when they’re in New York City, which is where they have been spending most of their time together, they will hang out together during the day. But at night, the couple goes their separate ways, with Hailey retreating to her apartment as Bieber stays in a hotel.

“Hailey is a devout Christian and a good girl. [And her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin and Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette] are born again and they have known each other through church circles since Justin was 10 and Hailey was 6.”

Hailey was home-schooled until she was a teenager and now she is working to help to get Justin “back on the right path.” As fans of the duo know, they’re oftentimes seen leaving mass together, something that is reportedly very important to Hailey. Baldwin is also reportedly trying to abstain from having sex until they’re married.

“He’s going to church with her. He still has his demons, but there’s hope,” the source dished.

As fans of the couple know, Bieber and Baldwin dated briefly before becoming engaged earlier this month. Previously, the pair had been linked together back in 2015. The Inquisitr shared that the couple got engaged at a resort in the Bahamas and the news was first reported by onlookers, who witnessed the engagement before the couple confirmed that the rumors were in fact true. Days later, Bieber took to his highly-followed Instagram account to post a pair of black and white photos of the couple with the announcement that they were engaged.

In the lengthy post, Bieber gushed about Baldwin saying that he is in love with everything about her. He also promised to lead their family with honor and allow Jesus Christ to help him to make decisions. Among other things, Justin called Hailey the love of his life and said that “everything makes sense now.” He ended the post, fittingly, with a reference to spiritual perfection.

“Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

It does not yet appear that the couple has set a wedding date.