LaVar Ball Issues This Bold Claim To LeBron James

LaVar Ball, the figurehead of the Ball family, whose three sons have been the cause of media frenzy for their actions on and off the basketball court, has now issued another bold claim that has fans questioning him once again.

The 50-year-old father stated in an interview with Fanatics View that he could without a doubt beat LeBron James one-on-one in basketball because the four-time NBA MVP is “too weak.”

“[James is] too weak,” Ball said during the interview, which was published on Thursday, July 12. “Back in my heyday, can’t nobody hold me. 270 (pounds), benching 500? All I gotta do is back you in, I’ll lift all of them up off their feet.”

When he was inquired if there was any video evidence to help corroborate his claims, the Big Baller Brand CEO responded with a quick “Don’t need no videos!”

“[It’s] all up here,” Ball said, extending a finger towards his head. “You want to see me back in my heyday? I was a bad mamma jamma. My will to win was too hard. One-on-one, I bet on myself all day,” in reference to James.

ESPN reported that the only known record of Ball’s career in the sport was for a single season run in college where he played D-I basketball for Washington State. During his time on the court for the school, he averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

These statistics come alongside James’ averages of 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, as well as eight consecutive runs in the NBA Finals.

James, who is also a three-time NBA champion, recently made headlines for his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, which leaves him poised to take the court with Ball’s son Lonzo, who was drafted last season.

This is not the first altercation between the two men either. Last year, Ball issued a different prediction that James’ children would struggle with the pressure in following in their father’s footsteps, to which James responded that Ball should “keep my kids’ name out of your mouth,” and said that “this is dad to dad, it’s a problem now.”

Despite the tense nature of their relationship, it appears that the elder Ball is ecstatic that LeBron is joining his son in Los Angeles, and believes that the two together will take the team to multiple championships.

Ball had previously been in the news last year for insinuating that he could have also beaten legendary basketball player Michael Jordan one-on-one as well.