‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Hometown Dates Bring Surprises & A Tough Elimination Is Ahead

How will the hometown dates play out for 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin in Episode 8 airing on Monday night?

Becca Kufrin has four great guys remaining on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season and her final rose ceremony is right around the corner. Episode 8 is set to air on Monday, July 16 and new spoilers tease some of what’s ahead. It’s time for the hometown dates and teasers suggest that there will be some surprises woven into these.

At this point, Becca Kufrin has kept Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Colton Underwood, and Garrett Yrigoyen as her final four men. She has strong feelings for all of them, but one will be left without a rose just ahead of the overnight fantasy suite dates. As was previously detailed via the Inquisitr, many of the parents will share hesitations with Becca about how this process works and whether their sons might be left heartbroken.

A new sneak peek shared by the show via Twitter shows that Blake will take Becca back to his old high school. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that he’ll have a lot of people there to surprise her, but he’ll also surprise her with a performance by Betty Who, one of Kufrin’s favorites. This will definitely earn him major brownie points and the date is said to go very well.

ABC has shared a couple of additional previews and Becca will talk about wanting to get to know Blake on a deeper level. Horstmann will help Kufrin memorize who is who in his family and viewers will see him talk about how happy and confident he is in his relationship with the Bachelorette. Spoilers indicate that he’ll admit he’s excited about the possibilities and the buzz is that he will get an overnight date in Episode 9.

Not much has emerged regarding Tartick’s hometown, but it looks like Becca and Garrett’s time together will be a lot of fun. He’ll show her a bit of the family’s agricultural business, which includes planting tomatoes, and she’ll make it clear that she doesn’t mind getting a little dirty. Yrigoyen is anxious to prove to Kufrin that he’s ready to be a husband and father and there’s little doubt that the sparks will continue to fly between these two.

There is often some predictability regarding who will likely do well when it comes to the Bachelorette and fans are curious to see if the patterns will hold in Season 14. Homes.com did some analysis into the history of the series and some interesting tidbits emerged. For example, it seems that two of the most common professions for the bachelors tend to be sales and athletics, which could mean good news for Blake and Colton. Insurance, military service, and pharmaceutical sales are the top professions for guys who typically get roses, and that could be a sign that Garrett has an edge with his medical sales gig.

Horstmann has already become the Blake who has done the best in Bachelorette history, and interestingly, Underwood is apparently the only Colton the series has had. Dallas, New York, and Chicago guys tend to fare well, which could be good news for Tartick, and many bachelors call California home, which might be perceived as a bonus for Yrigoyen since his family is based in California.

The Bachelorette spoilers hint that things will be intense as Episode 8 plays out and there may be some heartbreak on the way as well. Becca Kufrin previously said she’s happy and engaged, and despite some rumors swirling around that things may have shifted, fans remain optimistic that she’s found her dream guy after being left heartbroken by Luyendyk last winter. Tune in to the hometown dates airing on ABC on Monday, July 16 and stay tuned for additional spoilers heading into the final ceremony that is just a few episodes away.