Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Deciding Between Two NBA Teams

As free agency approaches Anthony begins to weigh his options

With summer comes freedom for many. The same is true for NBA All Stars. Reportedly, Carmelo Anthony is soon to enter free agency. The All Star spent the 2017-2018 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder but is working to part ways after opting into a $27.9 million contract in June. Many NBA teams are reaching out to Anthony in preparation for his parting.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared that Anthony already met with two NBA teams in preparation after the Thunder granted him permission. Meeting with the Rockets and Heat officials, league sources told ESPN that the Thunder manager and Anthony’s agent are working closely to quickly separate the player from the Thunder.

The Houston Rockets are reportedly going to be giving the forward a chance to compete for an NBA championship, with the possibility to lead the team’s second unit. After losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, the path is cleared for Anthony to make a significant impact with the Rockets in the upcoming season.

This opportunity is welcoming after the previous season playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Although Anthony hit a career high of 169 3-pointers during the season, the player reportedly did not want to come off the bench for the Thunder. Sources call the 2017-2018 season Anthony’s best and worst, which could lead to the urgency for Anthony leaving OKC.

On July 13, Marc Stein of the New York Times Tweeted that OKC is considering trading the All Star instead of incurring the cost of waiving him.

“One way or another, Melo is leaving OKC and it’s simply a matter at this point of how soon”

The Thunder have been working all week to try to find a trade home for Carmelo Anthony so they don't have to incur the considerable full cost of outright waiving him. One way or another, Melo is leaving OKC and it's simply a matter at this point of how soon https://t.co/yBagNpsDnn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 13, 2018

Chris Paul and Lebron James both entering free agency may have an impact on Anthony’s decision. As Chris Paul re-signed with the Rockets for a large paycheck, the friendship may be encouraging Anthony to take the leap.

While Miami offers Anthony a star position playing with Dwyane Wade, sources are still unsure if Anthony will take the offer. As the time continues to approach for Anthony to decide, Yahoo Sports NBA Insider released a tweet with rumored details on the All Star’s decision.

“The Houston Rockets have emerged as strong frontrunners to acquire Carmelo Anthony once he is free from Oklahoma City,” league sources tell Yahoo. “Anthony also has considered Miami”

Only time will tell what Anthony decides but the one thing the NBA knows, he will not be coming back to OKC.