‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Debuts Engagement Photo On Twitter After Filming Brittany Cartwright Engagement

See Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's official engagement photo.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married soon and over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star and former SUR Restaurant bartender shared their official engagement photo on his Twitter page.

Just over a month after proposing to his girlfriend of three years at their favorite restaurant in Los Angeles, Taylor took to his Twitter page and posted a sweet photo of himself and his fiancée.

“We can’t believe it’s finally happening, thank you to the amazing Courtney Berman for capturing this special time for us,” Taylor wrote in the caption of the photo.

Also in the caption of the photo, Taylor included the hash tags for Vanderpump Rules and his spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. As fans of the couple will recall, Taylor and Cartwright landed their own spinoff series at the end of 2016 and the series aired last summer. However, in the months since, there hasn’t been any word in regard to a potential second season of the show.

Although fans may not be seeing any more of Taylor and Cartwright on their own show, viewers will be seeing plenty of the cast members’ engagement and the moments that followed on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which began filming several weeks ago.

During an event earlier this year, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her engagement to Jax Taylor and said that she and her fiancé have set a wedding date and chosen a location for their upcoming nuptials.

“I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid,” Brittany told People. “I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise. I have a date set and all that stuff, but I think I’m going to focus on the engagement party first.”

“No one knows who’s a bridesmaid yet,” she continued. “And I don’t want to say because my list is so long. I have so many really close friends, from home in Kentucky and here in L.A., so making my bridesmaid choices down to like eight [people] is going to be really hard for me because my list is at like 15 right now. So, that’s going to be the hardest thing.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which will premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.