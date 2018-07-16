‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Season 5 Sneak Peek Teases Tears, Romance, And Plenty Of Drama On The Way

A new 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 sneak peek gives fans a taste of what's coming up this summer.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner and spoilers hint that this will be a season jam-packed with plenty of fun stuff. This Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff actually does have a fairly decent success rate when it comes to producing lasting couples and fans are hopeful that some of their favorite veterans will have success this summer. A new sneak peek has just emerged and it hints at some of what fans have to look forward to later this summer when this one debuts.

Entertainment Weekly shares the Bachelor in Paradise spoiler sneak peek for Season 5. Tia Booth, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, Krystal Nielson, and Wills Reid all pop up in this initial trailer and of course, there’s model Jordan Kimball in there too. The sneak peek shows that Tia is thrilled to be in Mexico and she’s feeling hopeful about finding love. Everybody will have to stay tuned to see if she does, but the clip shows that plenty of other cast members do click with people during filming.

Krystal Nielson will bring the drama to Bachelor in Paradise as she’ll be going off on one of the other ladies at some point. Interestingly, however, gossip king Reality Steve has teased that she does end up in a relationship with a fellow dramatic veteran. Wills Reid will be involved in some great moments during Season 5 and there is no doubt that Jordan will be front-and-center with some crazy moments as well.

The sneak peek teases that romance is possible, but that drama is guaranteed. There will be a threat of calling the cops at some point, and naturally, there will be a lot of crying as the drinks flow and hearts are broken. Reality Steve has shared some Bachelor in Paradise spoilers regarding who ends up together, but he has added that he doesn’t have a full set of spoilers for Season 5 quite yet. There are definitely some surprises in store in terms of who pairs up and who apparently doesn’t, and additional spoilers should emerge soon with new tidbits.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 7. As has been done previously, it will reportedly air on Monday and Tuesday nights for four weeks or so. Will any of the couples that are formed during filming manage to go the distance or will they all quickly crash and burn? This is shaping up to be a fun and wild edition of the Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff and it looks like fans have a lot to forward to as these former castoffs get another chance at finding love.