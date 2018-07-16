‘Southern Charm Savannah’ Welcomes Hagood Coxe, A 20-Something Debutante, For Season 2

The businesswoman grew up on a rice plantation.

Southern Charm Savannah will welcome a new star to the series for Season 2, which begins tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Hagood Coxe.

ET Online sat down with the newest southern belle to join the cast, and she gave viewers a bit of a glimpse into what she brings to the table for Bravo’s most popular show. And the biggest of those things is her Southern credibility: she grew up on the largest rice plantation in South Carolina.

“I grew up in the most beautiful place in the world, my family’s farm in Darlington, South Carolina. My dad decided about 18 years ago to start growing rice, so now we are a rice plantation.”

She also brings a mix of two worlds that exist side-by-side. She’s at once a well-heeled socialite and a country girl who can get it done when push comes to shove.

“I was a lead debutante. I went to cotillion. I went to all-girls boarding school. But, where I was from, you were hardly a southern belle if you can’t skin a catfish!”

She’s also a college-educated artist and businesswoman, according to The Savannah Morning News. She got her Bachelor’s Degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design and has worked as a scientific illustrator.

#SouthernCharmSAV has a new gal in the group! https://t.co/FakymhTkLG — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 16, 2018

She tells the newspaper that she’d like to see her art skills, and Savannah’s art scene at large, on display on the show. Won’t happen in Season 2, though, as it’s already been filmed. But she has her eyes set on Season 3.

“Savannah has such a great art scene…it’s something I would like to work on, if we do a Season Three, I would like to plan way ahead and find ways to bring in some more artsy, cool Savannah-type things.”

Besides her talent in art, Hagood also has a flair for business. These days, she’s helping her family plantation expand into other uses for its rice crop. Specifically, she’s working on expanding into the alcohol business, distilling rice into sake, Japan’s traditional rice wine.

“I decided on sake, because I love Japanese culture. It’s something people haven’t done as much.”

Also joining the Southern Charm Savannah cast for Season 2 is Brandon Branch. Like Hagood, Branch has a flair for the arts, although in his case it’s as an interior designer. He and his husband, Jim, are both set to be breakout stars in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of Southern Charm Savannah begins Monday, July 16, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.