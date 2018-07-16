Former Kardashian Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Explains Why She Doesn’t Work With The Famous Family Anymore

The feud between longtime Kardashian makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, and the Kardashian klan continues to brew.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kris, and Kylie decided to cut ties with Joyce Bonelli after a long working relationship and friendship together. A source close to the Kardashian sisters dished that “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” and that “she hasn’t worked for them for months.” All of the sisters also stopped following Joyce on social media as a result, though Bonelli still follows them.

“They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore,” the source added.

Later, the Inquisitr reported that the family stopped working with Bonelli because they were sick of her lies. A source close to the situation says that Bonelli allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it. They caught on and Kim stopped following her, but Khloe and Joyce remained amicable.”

Now, Joyce is telling her side of the story in an attempt to set the record straight. According to US Magazine, Bonelli spoke of the split with the Kardashians while she was working at a BeautyCon event over the weekend, claiming that she was not fired.

“I definitely have never been fired in my entire life. And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened,” Bonelli dished.

Her statement seemed short and to the point and she didn’t seem to want to talk about it much. And even though she no longer works with one of the most famous families in Hollywood, the split hasn’t affected her business as she still continues to work with a ton of other A-listers.

“I work with Salma Hayek, Joan Smalls, Emily Ratajkowski. This happened a year ago, so to me, it’s old news, but if people want to talk about it now, it’s actually giving me such a favor so that people know that I’m available, honey,” Bonelli said.

The makeup artist also recently took to her Instagram page to share a few photos of herself and another client, Jessica Simpson. One photo shows the two blonde haired beauties both rocking black tops with their hair down as Joyce applies lip liner to Simpson. In the caption of the image, Bonelli promotes their appearance at BeautyCon in Los Angeles while also wishing the mother of two a “Happy Birthday Month.”

So far, the image has already gained a lot of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. So, it doesn’t appear that business will be slowing down for Bonelli anytime soon.