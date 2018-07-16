‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday, July 16: Carly Pleads With Michael To Stop Wedding To Nelle, He’s Torn

Monday's episode of 'General Hospital' will be heavily focused on Michael and Nelle's wedding day as Carly tries to stop the event.

Monday is a big day for viewers of General Hospital as spoilers indicate that there will be chaos erupting as Carly tries to stop Michael’s wedding to Nelle. Viewers watched on Friday as she drugged Nurse Mary Pat and interrupted the nuptials at just the perfect moment, but where do things head next in the show airing on July 16?

This next episode will again show Carly rushing to stop the wedding and ABC shared a sneak peek with a teaser regarding what happens next. General Hospital spoilers reveal that both Sonny and Jason will rush to stop Carly, but she will push forward and beg Michael not to marry Nelle.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter hints that things will get tense after Carly bursts in to object to the wedding. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly will try to get Michael to see that Nelle is both dangerous and deadly, and he’ll be caught in a tough spot with this. He has a plan with Chase to try to take down Nelle, but his mother doesn’t know anything about the plan and this certainly isn’t the time to tell her.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows a couple of other interesting tidbits as Chase and Michael exchange a look and Ava discreetly makes a phone call. Bobbie will tear into Ava at one point, telling her that something will come back to bite her, and it seems likely that the phone call Ava makes is to call the authorities regarding Carly’s escape.

Chase was hanging in the background of the nuptials but it looks like he’ll be pulled into dealing with the situation in an official capacity. He’ll also be in a tough spot, as he wants things to move forward with the plan he has with Michael and General Hospital spoilers hint that Sonny will try to convince him to handle this situation in an unorthodox manner. Chase will say that he needs to do things by the book to avoid bigger issues, but that’s not necessarily what he wants to do here either.

SheKnows Soaps hints that Michael will be momentarily torn and Sonny will be frustrated as he tries to manage the chaos. Jordan will come into play here somewhere as well, and she’ll be sympathetic to a degree. At some point in the midst of all of this, Josslyn is said to come clean, and General Hospital spoilers have teased that she will soon tell Michael about the kiss she witnessed between Nelle and Chase.

SNEAK PEEK: Nelle never planned on her future mother-in-law crashing the wedding. https://t.co/wGybytF7aB #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 15, 2018

Despite all of this drama, General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Michael and Nelle will ultimately get married. However, there’s said to be a lot more to come on this storyline. Monday’s episode will also bring news for Lucas and Brad regarding their adoption, and Griffin questions Ava about the distance between them. In addition, Mike will have some confusion over the status of the relationship between Sam and Drew.

Viewers know that there’s not going to be any long-lasting, happy marriage between Michael and Nelle, but it’s not known quite yet how the next steps play out. General Hospital spoilers hint that the rest of this week will be filled with juicy moments and fans won’t want to miss where things head next.