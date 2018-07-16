‘Stranger Things’ Mall-Themed Teaser Video Hints Season 3 Will Premiere Summer 2019

The Starcourt Mall is coming to Hawkins—next summer!

It looks like the Stranger Things gang will soon be headed for some mall madness. A new mall is coming to Hawkins, the Indiana town the Netflix sci-fi drama is set in. In a new Stranger Things teaser video posted to Twitter, it is revealed that the Starcourt Mall is coming to Hawkins “next summer.” That “next summer” tease also seems to allude to the 2019 premiere date of the binge-worthy Netflix series.

Previous seasons of Stranger Things dropped in July 2016 and October 2017. While Netflix has not yet commented on the Season 3 premiere, it’s not a good sign that the series reportedly will not be present in any form at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, according to TV Line.

The new Stranger Things tease comes in the form of a local TV commercial for the “brand new” Starcourt Mall. The mall features a very ’80s center-court fountain, as well as all of the trendiest ’80s stores, including The Gap, Sam Goody, Zales, Radio Shack and Claire’s Boutique. There’s also a “state of the art food court” just “an escalator ride away” which houses Burger King and Orange Julius, as well as anchor store, Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor, which is apparently the workplace of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (played by Maya Hawke), who dress in sailor suits for their cheesy summer job.

In another teaser tie-in, TV Line reports that Hawkins’ Mayor Kline (played by Cary Elwes) issued a memo about the Starcourt Mall, which is described as “one of the finest shopping facilities in America”—circa 1985, at least.

Stranger Things star David Harbour previously teased to Variety that the third season of the show may would likely not debut until sometime in 2019 due to the lengthy production schedule for the series.

“I mean, one of the things that’s annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them,” Harbour told Variety. “Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019.”

The actor added that “like any good thing, [The Duffer Brothers] need time.”

Harbour also dropped another tease to Deadline, revealing that Stranger Things 3 will be inspired by “epic” movies of 1985.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” the Stranger Things star said. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.”

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.