‘Baby Trump’ Blimp Now Headed To The United States

The controversial massive blimp depicting President Donald Trump as a crying baby that was flown over London amidst the president’s visit to Great Britain may now be heading across the pond to convey its message in the United States, more specifically, New Jersey.

Didier Jiminez-Castro, an activist from the state, established a GoFundMe page on Friday, July 13 to raise funds to bring the 20-foot tall balloon to the United States so that he and his fellow activists could fly it over Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course.

Jiminez-Castro told NJ.com that he partnered with People’s Motorcade, an activist group that frequently holds protests at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, to launch the GoFundMe page.

As of Monday morning’s total, the politically-poised campaign had amassed more than $6,100 in donations, far surpassing the original goal of $4,500 to cover costs to bring the blimp to the United States.

“While watching the news, I made the amazing discovery of Baby Trump blimp at the London protests,” Jiminez-Castro wrote on the page. “I got together with local organizers and we agreed we need to bring Baby Trump to Bedminster where he plays golf on the regular.”

Trump does indeed frequent his New Jersey course more often than most others, with his last reported outing to the Somerset County links taking place less than two months ago.

According to website TrumpGolfCount.com which keeps a running tab of how much time the president has spent golfing since taking office, Trump has spent 38 days of his presidency at the Bedminster course alone, with flights to and from it totaling well over $9 million.

Donald Trump golfed in Scotland Sunday as his approval rating remained at historic lows. Leon Neal / Getty Images

The information also goes on to show that, on average, Trump has played a round of golf once every 4.6 days since becoming president, and overall is projected to have over 300 days spent golfing by the end of his four-year term, compared to previous President Obama’s 308 days golfing total over his eight years in office.

The organizer also shared that he was currently in the process of ordering the blimp to be used in his protests, and expects as of now that it will arrive by August.

“I saw that as a gift to us in the sense that the balloon is a tool to enable us to go after the president in a humor kind of way,” he added to his remarks.

These actions come on the heels of the massive protests in London amidst Trump’s visit to Great Britain, in which activists there decided to fly the same 20-foot-tall inflatable cartoon version of a baby Trump. Over 100,000 protestors took to the streets the day that the president arrived in Britain, and the massive success of that protest had convinced activists such as Jiminez-Castro to believe that the same type of actions should be taken here.