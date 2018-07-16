Sarah Hyland Brings Boyfriend Wells Adams To Her High School Reunion

Can you believe the 'Modern Family' actress has been out of high school for 10 years already?

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams attended Sarah’s high school reunion in New York last weekend, ahead of the celebrity couple’s vacation to Mexico, UPI is reporting.

Though her character arc on Modern Family started with her character, Haley Dunphy, as a teenager, Sarah was already a 19-year-old adult woman who had graduated from high school when the show began. And that high school was the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan.

This past weekend, the prestigious school held its 10-year reunion, and Sarah, of course, brought along her main squeeze, The Bachelorette Season 12 contestant Wells Adams. It was an especially big move for Adams, since he’d ditched his own high school reunion.

“You want to know what love is? Love is going to your girlfriend’s high school reunion when you never even went to your own high school reunion.”

In a series of posts and videos on his Instagram Story, Adams documented the weekend. In the first video, Wells looks at the camera and asks viewers to “look at how Sarah sits on an airplane.” The camera then pans to Hyland, stretched out comfortably in the First Class seat and rocking an ear-to-ear grin, sipping on a drink, and putting her legs into a pose that appears to embarrass both of them and cause both of them to chuckle.

Wells has since updated his Instagram story to show videos from his and Sarah’s vacation to Mexico, where they headed after the reunion was over, so the videos of the reunion are gone as of this writing. But screenshots of these types of things always remain on the internet.

Though things appear to be going swimmingly for Sarah in her personal life, her health hasn’t been top-notch of late. She’s dealt with kidney dysplasia ever since she was a little girl, and in 2012 she received a donor kidney from her father. However, she will be on anti-rejection medicines for the rest of her life, and with those medicines come risks and side-effects. For example, she’s had difficulty gaining muscle mass and has even been put on bed rest for periods of time, even as Modern Family was filming.

Earlier this summer, she was hospitalized for a week, as OK Magazine reported at the time. Rather than doing what most entertainment industry starlets would do, and try to tightly manage her public image, Sarah instead posted pictures of her swollen face, saying that it was important to her to “reveal [her] truth.”