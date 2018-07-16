Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador Take Selfie On Way To NYC Ahead Of ‘RHOC’ Premiere

They’re back… well, they’re almost back!

Tonight on Bravo, the Real Housewives of Orange County will air its 13th season of the hit show. But before all of the drama between the ladies of the OC begins, it’s only proper that they take to social media to share photos of their press prep. Yesterday, Shannon Beador took to her popular Instagram page to share a photo of herself and one of the OG’s of the OC, Tamra Judge. In the sweet snapshot, the pair sits together on an airplane as they both hold up one finger, signifying the amount of days until the premiere of their show. In the caption of the image, Shannon tells fans that the two are headed to the Big Apple to tape Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen tonight following the premiere of the show.

Both blonde beauties look great with Shannon wearing minimal makeup and her long, blonde locks down with a pair of hoop earrings. A beautiful gold ring on her finger is also visible and the 54-year-old can also be seen donning black nail polish. Tamra, on the other hand, shows off her pretty white manicured nails as she also wears her long, blonde hair down with minimal makeup, mostly just eyeliner.

It comes as no surprise that Beador’s photo has already earned her a lot of attention from Housewives fans with over 32,000 likes in addition to 530-plus comments in just one day of being posted. Many fans were quick to comment on how beautiful both Judge and Beador look while countless other fans chimed in to say how excited they are for the premiere of the show.

“I’m so freaking excited! I love. me some Shannon! Everyone needs a fun friend like Shannon! I’m totally a fan girl!”

“Thank God! There’s nothing on tv! I about to quit dtv and get sling or something Just for #bravo! Living on Netflix,” another wrote.

“Awesome!! OC & NJ are my favorite HW ladies. My Monday show nights have been boring without you all lol,” one more chimed.

Judge also posted a similar airport photo to her own Instagram page at LAX. In the photo, Judge appears solo as she stands by the escalator with her luggage and gives the peace sign. Both women have been actively promoting the new season of the show on their Instagram pages and this seems as though it could be one of the best seasons yet. And according to People, there will be a few new ladies joining the show in Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres tonight (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.