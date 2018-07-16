Adidas Aims To Eliminate Use Of ‘Virgin Plastic’ By 2024

Sportswear manufacturer Adidas has stated that they intend to use only recycled plastic for their products by the year 2024. This move will have an impact on their manufacturing of everything from shoes to sports bras and everything in between. Environmentalists have hailed the move to expand on the recycling the already do with their Parley line, and that Adidas estimates they will save in the range of 40 tons of plastic this year alone.

Plastic is cited as being one of the most common durable man-made materials on the planet by National Geographic in their “Planet or Plastics” series, yet the rate it is recycled is considered very low. Steel and iron are recycled at a rate of about 88 percent, according to AZo CleanTech, and paper products are almost up to 60 percent, but for plastics, the recycling rate is still down around 14 percent. While plastic drink containers are cited as the most commonly recycled plastic product by EarthEasy, still only 25 percent of those are estimated to be recycled.

Adidas stated that they will gradually reduce the use of plastics in their warehouses, distribution centers, offices, stores, and sportswear over the next six years until “virgin plastic” has been fully replaced by recycled plastic. The move, they believe, is not only the environmentally conscious thing to do but will make their products and brand more sustainable. Within a year, Adidas told CNN Money, they expect that their summer apparel line will contain about 41 percent recycled polyester.

It would appear the shift to recycled plastics will have no impact on product quality, and some analysts have pointed that it may even drive increased sales as their recycled products and environmentally-minded image will appeal to a broader base of consumers. A column on Business Insider pointed out that their Parley Ultra Boost X shoes, made using recycled plastics, sold just fine, even with a $200 price tag. They also mention that Adidas has aimed to have all of their shoes manufactured using recycled plastic by 2020 on their changeover timeline. Adidas told CNN Money they expect sales of the Parley line of shoes to increase from 1 million to 5 million units this year.

The tides are turning. @parleyxxx meets performance to create unique footwear and apparel made with Parley Ocean Plastic. #adidasParley ???? pic.twitter.com/pI0hqQYAwS — adidas (@adidas) November 4, 2016

Eric Liedtke, the head of Adidas Global Brand, told Financial Times that while Adidas would reach their goal, it will take time.

“Our goal is to get rid of virgin polyester overall by 2024. With those kind of volumes, we cannot make the transition overnight.”

Adidas is only one major corporation to curtail or eliminate the use of plastic, or specific plastic products in the last year. Starbucks and The Hilton have both also made moves in this direction, and Fortune reported that The Hyatt, Seaworld, and American Airlines are a sampling of companies who have also joined in on ditching plastic straws.