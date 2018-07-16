‘RHOC’ News: Emily Simpson Moore’s Husband Shane Was Accused Of Drug Use And Abuse By Former Wife

Emily Moore Simpson's husband, Shane, was involved in a very messy split in 2008. Get the shocking details.

Emily Moore Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, will be seen making their debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County during tonight’s Season 13 premiere but according to a new report, they are no strangers to dramatic relationships.

On July 16, Radar Online revealed that Shane reportedly went through one of the “nastiest” divorces in Real Housewives history, during which he was accused of being sexually, physically and emotionally abusive towards his first wife, Miriam.

“He was physically abusive to me,” Miriam wrote in her 2008 divorce papers. “He was sexually abusive to me.”

Miriam also claimed Shane was “addicted to prescription medications” and said that the stress of her tumultuous relationship had diminished her health and left her “near death.” As she explained, Shane made her felt trapped and hopeless and allegedly had full control over her, which caused her to become physically ill. She was even diagnosed a blood disorder caused by stress.

In response to the claims against him, Shane denied the allegations of his ex-wife and fired back at her by claiming she took their two daughters from him and relocated to Utah without proper notice. It was at that point, Shane said, that Miriam filed for divorce and refused him visitation.

A while later, a judge ordered Shane to pay Miriam $3,000 per month for child support and ultimately, he and his former wife were able to get on better terms as they took on a 50/50 custody agreement for their kids.

“This was years ago, and this is all behind them,” the insider insisted. “They all get along great now.”

One year after Miriam filed for divorce, Shane moved on from their relationship and married his now wife, Emily Moore Simpson. Emily and Shane share three children, including daughter Annabelle and twin sons Luke and Keller.

Emily Moore Simpson was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County months ago along with her fellow newbie, Gina Kirschenheiter.

As fans of the series may have heard, Gina was also involved in a recent split and soon fans may start to see the breakup between her and her soon-to-be-ex-husband play out on the show. According to a past report from Radar Online, Gina filed for divorce from her husband Matthew midway through filming on Season 13.

To see more of Emily Moore Simpson and her family, don’t miss tonight’s Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.