‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Opens Up About ‘Terrifying’ Vandalism Incident

Whitney Way Thore took to social media after the attack on her property.

The outspoken star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore, took to her Instagram to share with her fans a terrifying act of vandalism that took place on the property of her home. The words “Fat B***h” were spray-painted in hot pink on top of a promotional poster of Whitney that hung on an RV that was parked on her property.

Understandably, the entire incident was extremely traumatic for the reality show star, who has been open about her weight struggles and her journey towards good health on her TLC series.

This is not the first time Thore has had to contact authorities regarding a scary incident on her property.

“About a year ago, the Greensboro Police Department showed up at my doorstep in the middle of the night to do a welfare check, because they’d gotten a call that someone was planning to attack me with a knife that night. After that, I installed an alarm system,” Whitney revealed on Instagram.

“It’s not unusual to have people show up at my house and ring my doorbell or leave gifts on my porch. Even though people are trying to be nice, this has always made me incredibly uncomfortable,” the 34-year-old continued in the post.

“People regularly mail things to my parents’ home address, show up, and once a woman even walked right in the house and into the living room and began talking to my mom,” she commented.

Although many times fans mean well, Thore wishes that her admirers would respect her privacy since she is open and willing to share her life during the filming of her popular reality series.

While those instances seem fairly harmless, albeit an invasion of privacy, the TLC personality went on to explain that this most recent act wasn’t actually the first time she had to contact the authorities.

See Whitney’s Instagram post.

The incident regarding her RV traumatized the reality star because this was on her own property. After reporting the vandalism, Thore was told by authorities since the graffiti wasn’t considered a “hate crime” there was nothing they could do at the time.

The TLC star concluded in her post that if you are an admirer of a television personality, remember that they are human as well and to respect their privacy when they are living their everyday lives, including staying off their property.

Thore regularly shares her thoughts on how to overcome adversity and lead with positivity in the monthly vlog series Dear Whitney on TLCme. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC.