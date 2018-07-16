Blake Shelton Fell On Stage And Apparently Found It Hilarious

The singer has a laugh at his own expense and fires back at a hater on Twitter.

Blake Shelton is laughing off his recent concert tumble. The 42-year-old country singer fell onstage during a concert performance at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Oregon over the weekend—and he was dying to see a video of it. Entertainment Tonight reports that after the show, Shelton took to Twitter to ask fans to post a video of his tumble.

“OK Pendleton, I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!!” Shelton wrote. “Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that sh**! And yes, I had been drinking. A lot.”

In a follow-up tweet, Shelton joked that his fall was due to him trying to one-up fellow festival performer, Pitbull, by dancing onstage.

“By the way, @pitbull…I blame you,” Shelton tweeted. “It was my attempt at competing with your show…” he wrote. “I am a dancing son of a b**ch when I don’t take a 10-second giant s**t fall…”

When fans initially couldn’t conjure up video proof of the incident, a disappointed Shelton tweeted that he wanted sports announcer Bob Menery to do a play call on it. Finally, after a fan did come through with a video of the fall, Shelton retweeted it and appealed for a closer shot of the embarrassing moment.

That’s it!!! I wish there was a closer one!!! https://t.co/R3dc9iH4A6 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

While Blake Shelton thinks his fall is funny, he had some harsh words for a fan who slammed him for being “drunk” during his show. An angry commenter compared Shelton to “Justin Bieber on Hennessey throwing up on stage.”

Shelton quickly canceled that critic, telling her his Twitter account is “meant for people who actually have a sense of humor” and not for crybabies.

Blake Shelton has long been vocal about the fact that he likes to drink, but it’s hard to tell if he’s kidding or not. In 2011, the “Hillbilly Bone” singer told CNN, “You know what? I drink alcohol and always will until I die and I don’t care if you like it or not.”

Shelton also once told Men’s Journal that he gets frustrated with fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine because “rock stars are supposed to be drunk all the time,” and Adam eats healthy and takes care of himself.

“I want him to be more like me. Drunk all the time,” Shelton said.

During an appearance on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Shelton also famously made cocktails for the Queen of Talk in the hopes of getting her drunk.

But Shelton’s mom, Dorothy Shackleford, has said her son is not as big of a drinker as he’d like people to believe. Shackleford told Men’s Health that her son greatly exaggerates his alcohol consumption.

“He likes to make people think he’s drunk, but I’ve never seen that boy drunk in my life,” Shelton’s mom said.