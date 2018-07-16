Chrissy Teigen Expertly Trolls Husband John Legend Once Again On Twitter

What she said that has her followers hysterically laughing.

Chrissy Teigen has once again chosen to expertly troll husband John Legend on social media after he was nominated for two Emmys on Thursday, July 12 for his role in NBC’s live musical, Jesus Christ Superstar.

In a tweet, the model congratulated her superstar husband for inching one step closer to scoring the showbiz grand slam of winning an EGOT. An EGOT winner is an entertainer who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Trolled Teigen in her tweet, “13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two Emmy nominations!”

“If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my Spike TV award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!” she quipped.

She noted in the aforementioned tweet that she has one award her husband can never claim since the Spike TV awards ended in 2016.

The famous couple was also thrilled for the accolades given to Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle, which was also nominated for an award. Teigen co-hosts the celebrity competition series with LL Cool J.

Only 12 Hollywood stars have earned the monumental group of awards. The elite list includes The View star and panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn., Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, and Marvin Hamlisch to name a few.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the model, cookbook author, social media maven, and mother of two has also added yet another milestone to her ever-growing and changing career.

Teigen is celebrating her latest, limited-edition Becca x Chrissy beauty collab. Teigen first teamed up with Becca on a successful Glow Face Palette last May. Her latest three products are a shimmery, scented Glow Body Oil, an Endless Bronze & Glow facial powder compact with a bronzer and two highlighters, and a Glow Gloss lip gloss in three colors: sandy pink, mauvy rose, and pearly berry.

Said Teigen to the Hollywood Reporter, “I think all of us children of the ’80s and ’90s really took pride in how much body glitter we could wear and then the trend kind of died out, so we’re bringing it back in a chic way.”

Teigen remarked that Luna “loves watching me do makeup.” Reportedly, Luna loves to help her mom apply lotion.