Prince Louis Christening Capped Off With Adorable Smiley Bonus Photo Released By Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge

The littlest prince is all smiles in a newly released 'bonus' photo.

Prince Louis is one smiley baby—even on his most solemn day. The newborn son of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is grinning from ear to ear in a brand new “bonus” christening photo released by his parents. Kensington Palace released the new photo, which you can see below, on behalf of the Duke and Duchess. In the new snap, the littlest royal, who was born in April, appears to be laughing as his mama holds him in her arms.

In the caption for the photo, a rep for Kensington Palace wrote that the Duke and Duchess hope that “everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.”

The sweet photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous—who also recently photographed the third birthday portraits for Louis’ brother Prince George— after Prince Louis’ christening ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James Place, according to People. The smiley photo follows several previously released photos that were taken inside and outside of Clarence House by Matt Holyoak.

“I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” Holyoak said, according to Inside Edition. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

You can see the newly released christening photograph of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge below.

As the Inquisitr reported over the weekend, previously released photos by Kensington Palace included a snap of the newborn prince alongside some of his famous family members, including newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth previously announced that she was unable to attend her youngest great grandchild’s christening due to her busy schedule. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, presided over the christening for Prince Louis just as he did for the ceremonies of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The new photos of Prince Louis come amid a whirlwind of public appearances for the royal family over the past two months. In addition to Megan and Harry’s wedding in late May, members of the royal family have recently posed for pictures at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, the parade for the centenary of the Royal Air Force, royal cousin Cecilia McCorquodale’s wedding, sporting events such as Wimbledon, and much more.