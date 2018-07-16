Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reportedly In Couple’s Therapy

'One thousand percent they are working through couple's therapy.'

Khloe Kardashian is doing everything in her power to make her relationship with troubled baby daddy Tristan Thompson work.

This morning, Kris Jenner’s good friend, Lisa Stanley, dished on Khloe and Tristan’s relationship to KIIS, where she revealed that the couple is currently in couple’s therapy and that Khloe is trying to do everything that she can to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen with this relationship as what happened with her relationship with Lamar Odom. Stanley even went as far as to say that Khloe doesn’t want to look like a fool again like she did with Lamar. Currently, the couple is focusing all of their efforts on couple’s therapy, according to Lisa.

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy. She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Lisa also claims that despite the rumors and the public opinion, Khloe had never planned on leaving Tristan, even after the cheating scandal first came to the surface and the videos were leaked. For some reason, Stanley says that Khloe still loves Tristan and she just can’t let him go.

“Khloe was always going to try [to] make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man,” she dished.

But while Khloe is fully back on board with letting Tristan share a life with her and their daughter, True Thompson, the rest of the family isn’t so sure that Khloe is making the best decision. Lisa claims that if the rest of the Kardashian klan had it their way, Khloe would leave Tristan and he would only be True’s father, not Khloe’s significant other. According to Kris’ pal, the family just cannot get over the fact that Thompson cheated so publicly on Khloe and they’re “humiliated” by the whole thing.

“If all they had it their way, Tristan would just be the baby daddy. And be very much involved. Apparently he’s a good father.”

As far as whether or not there is a ring, Stanley says that she is unsure at this time, but she did go as far as to claim that the couple will “never” make it down the aisle.

Since the cheating scandal, Kardashian has yet to post a photo of Thompson to her popular Instagram page, perhaps for fear of negative comments, but he has made a few appearances on her Instagram story, which definitely seems to confirm that he’s back in the picture.