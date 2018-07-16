‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Announces Pregnancy With ‘Best Birthday Present Ever’

Actress 'over the moon' with joy at gender reveal party.

For several weeks now, fans of The Young and the Restless speculated that the actress who portrays Hilary Curtis in Genoa City is pregnant. It turns out, they were right. Y&R star, Mishael Morgan, announced her pregnancy on her birthday yesterday in the most adorable way!

On Sunday, Morgan celebrated her 32nd birthday in style with Navid Ali and her son Niam Morgan. She took to Instagram to share her happy news in a video featuring the family of three holding a pink and blue themed bag filled with balloons. In the clip, she opened the “present,” and a bevy of pink balloons floated out. Surprise! It’s a girl.

Morgan shared her delight with her 50,700 followers on the popular social media platform. She captioned the video, “Best birthday present ever! My official reveal that, YES I am pregnant! And guess what… it’s a girl!!!???????????? #itsagirl #pregnant #overthemoonhappy#birthdaysurprises.”

Inquisitr noted that the Y&R bad girl sported what looked a lot like a baby bump at her wrap party on her last day of work at the show in late June. However, the actress hadn’t confirmed her pregnancy officially at the time, but many fans believed she was expecting her second child.

During her first pregnancy, Y&R did not write Morgan’s pregnancy into the storyline, and Hilary ended up marrying Devon (Bryton James) carrying the most massive bouquet in the history of bridal bouquets.

Monty Brinton / CBS

This time, the show wrote Morgan’s pregnancy into the storyline, which means Hilary and Devon have a baby on the way. They’re both thrilled despite the unorthodox way they arrived at their family. Unfortunately, Morgan announced her exit from the show, shocking fans, Inquisitr reported. After five years of portraying Genoa City’s Queen of Gossip, contract negotiations failed, and the actress decided to move forward with different opportunities.

It looks like one of those opportunities will be giving birth to her baby girl sometime in the next few months. In announcing her goodbye, Morgan shared her sentiments with fans on Instagram writing, “Thank you to the cast, the crew and everyone at Sony and CBS who made the past five years truly unforgettable. A special thanks to my partner in crime Bryton James, who always brought out the best in both me and Hil. Last but definitely not least, I want to thank all of my amazing fans who have supported me on this journey.”

She ended her lovely statement with, “This may be a goodbye from Hilary, but I’ll just say ‘see you soon.'”

While she hasn’t officially announced her next acting endeavor, fans look forward to seeing where Morgan’s career takes her next. For now, many congratulations to Mishael Morgan and best wishes on her pregnancy.