‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie And Adam Spott Hit The Red Carpet Together In L.A.

Are they dating?

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott appear to be growing quite close to one another amid filming on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although Scheana and Adam were friendly during the show’s sixth season, during which Scheana attempted to set Adam up with Brittany Cartwright, they seem to be even closer now and many of their fans and followers online have suspected they are dating.

“Another amazing celeb bowl charity event for the @mattleinartqb foundation! Been going to this event for years. This time with my p.i.c. @spottmeagram,” she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram photo.

In the comments section of the photo, fans flooded Scheana with comments about her potential romance with Adam and one person pointed out that Scheana had previously said she and Robert Parks-Valletta would be getting back together.

“Things change,” she wrote in response to the comment.

As fans will recall, Scheana doted over Rob for the entirety of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 before he dumped her weeks after filming wrapped. Then, in the months that followed, Scheana insisted to her fans that she and Rob would definitely get back together at some point. She even said they wouldn’t want to marry anyone but one another, despite their split.

Now, nearly one year after Scheana and Rob called it quits, she appears to have set her sights elsewhere.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott have been sharing tons of photos of one another on Instagram in recent months and earlier this month, they attended a joint birthday party for Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor together.

During the party, Scheana labeled Adam as her “partner in crime” and posed alongside him for the photo below.

In addition to facing rumors of a potential relationship with Adam Spott, Scheana Marie has also fueled romance rumors with Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes, who lives close to her in Los Angeles.

Months ago, after posing for photos together and flirting on Instagram, Scheana and Robby went on vacation together in Hawaii and were seen enjoying one another’s company on the beach. However, after returning home from their trip, Scheana took to her Twitter page and confirmed to her fans and followers that she was single and planning to remain single for the entirety of the summer.

Scheana Marie, Adam Spott, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.