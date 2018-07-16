Duggar Courtships, Marriages Breaking Important Longstanding Family Traditions

Whose decisions are turning the conservative clan on its head as the family's belief system continues to splinter?

One of the most important family traditions held close to the heart of the Duggar clan has reportedly been broken by at least two of its members since they began courting and eventually marrying.

Radar Online reported that several Counting On stars begin skipping the family’s weekly church services once they begin courting. Attending weekly services is an important part of the family’s faith and they regularly host these events at their home with other families of the same faith, according to the family’s book 20 and Counting.

The services are followed by a “pot-faith” luncheon “because Jim Bob doesn’t believe in luck,” stated Duggar family matriarch Michelle Duggar in the book.

A source close to the TLC family said it has been revealed that Duggar kids stop attending church services when a significant other enters their lives, choosing to spend time with their new love (and a chaperone) instead of sharing an afternoon with the family and their extended church group.

“They’re always missing from church when they’ve started dating,” a family insider told Radar.

The source revealed to the website that newlyweds Josiah and Lauren Duggar were the first to step away from the family’s weekly church services once they began courting in the summer of 2017. It appears that John-David Duggar has also begun doing the same thing. Duggar announced he is courting 19-year-old Abbie Grace Burnett in June 2018.

“John David has not been at church,” said the source to Radar. Just several weeks after his noted absence, John David began to get more serious with Burnett.

It is unknown if the other married Duggar children and their families that live nearby, including Jessa Duggar, Jill Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and Joseph Duggar have missed the important weekly declaration of the family’s faith as well.

The Duggar family’s expansion has led to other displays of breaking ties with the conservative Christian family’s longstanding traditions.

Upon her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo and her move to Laredo, Texas, Jinger Duggar began wearing pants for the first time in her life. Duggar family doctrine mandated that young women were not to wear pants for what the family deemed were religious reasons. Jill Duggar quickly followed suit, being photographed with not only pants but sporting a nose piercing as well!

In their book Growing Up Duggar(as quoted by Cosmopolitan), co-authors Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger discussed why they dress so conservatively. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” the women stated.