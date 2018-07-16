Meghan Markle Sneaks Some PDA Into Prince Louis’ Christening Photos

Meghan Markle snuck some PDA into the photos of Prince Louis’ christening released last night. The new royal and Prince Harry are frequently spotted holding hands and do not disappoint in the shots at Kensington Palace.

The four pictures show a seemingly happy family, who are all smiling at the camera. Markle was dressed stunningly in an olive green Ralph Lauren dress fit for a royal and donned a Stephen Jones hat for the photos.

The gorgeous shots were taken at Clarence House ahead of a christening in the Chapel Royal presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. It was baby Louis’ public debut and he wore the same replica of the original royal christening robe used in 1841. His older brother and sister did the same at their ceremonies.

It was reportedly a family affair, with only close relatives and the new prince’s six godparents present.

Middleton wore a structured Alexander McQueen dress and Jane Taylor hat, holding the newest member of the royal family, Louis. She is surrounded by her other two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Sun published the royal photos, where Markle can be seen affectionately linking arms with Prince Harry. The two have typically been more physically affectionate in public than Kate Middleton and Prince William, who have never been exhibited PDA at a royal event.

Body language experts have claimed that because the Queen does not exhibit any public displays of affection, it has set the bar for other members of the family.

Specialist Robin Kermode said, “it is very clear that William and Kate are emotionally close, however, they do not seem to feel the need to prove their love – particularly when on official state business.”

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry have been exhibiting public displays since their first outing together at the Invictus Games last September. They also allegedly held hands during her first royal appearance in Nottingham Friday.

“While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration for their engagement period,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier said to People before their wedding earlier this year.

She adds that there is no official royal protocol banning affection in public.

Meier believes that the PDA shown by Markle and Prince Harry is a “modern approach” and gives them a new role as “both a couple and as representatives of the royal family.”