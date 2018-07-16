‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Theme Leak Hints That Meghan Markle’s Dad, Thomas, Could Be Joining U.K. Reality Show

The controversial father-in-law of Prince Harry is an odds-on favorite to enter the 'CBB' summertime house.

Thomas Markle has been in the public eye ever since just before his daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry in May. Now, the controversial royal father-in-law could be in the “eye of the storm” as a star on a popular British reality show.

According to a new report by Metro, Thomas Markle is a favorite to join the cast of the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother. The theme of the summertime reality show is reportedly titled “Eye of the Storm,” and now odd makers believe it points to a royal relative as a CBB houseguest. While Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, has long been rumored to be a potential houseguest of the Borehamwood bungalow, the possibility that Thomas Markle could be joining the show is now being heavily tipped in the aftermath of his recent tell-all interview with The Sun, a spokesperson for bookmakers Paddy Power explained.

“Producers revealed that this series of CBB will have the theme ‘eye of the storm’, and few people fit that brief better than Thomas Markle. He’s said that he plans to come to the UK to try and reconcile with Meghan, and to visit one British Royalty – the CBB house. Plus, we know he’ll do anything for cash.”

The odds of Thomas Markle or other relatives of the Duchess of Sussex appearing on Celebrity Big Brother are being heavily tipped with the “Eye of the Storm” theme leak.

Thomas Markle 'considering desperate measures' to reconcile with daughter Meghan https://t.co/3znNAVuQ9c pic.twitter.com/XFCUBrMKWg — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) July 16, 2018

Birmingham Live reports that Duchess Meghan’s outspoken half-sister Samantha Grant is odds-on at 10/11 with Paddy Power to be a housemate, while the odds-on Thomas Markle, who is the father to both Meghan and Samantha, are now at an eye-popping 16/1. The site also reports that Ines Knauss, the sister of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is a 10/1 favorite to join the CBB house. Other oddsmakers favorites for the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, which kicks off next month, include kidnapped model Chloe Ayling, Love Island 2017 star Gabby Allen, former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson, porn star Stormy Daniels, and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon.

Set for its 22nd season, Celebrity Big Brother has been a long-running reality show in the U.K. The fan favorite show made its U.S. debut earlier this year, and it made headlines for casting former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault. But if the U.K. CBB casting rumors are true, the series across the pond could have the most controversial cast ever.