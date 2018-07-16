‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans React To The ‘Walking Ping Pong Ball’, Liam, & ‘Sister Wives’, Steffy & Hope

Bold and the Beautiful fans have been very patient with the ever-revolving triangle of Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton). Chances are that if you started watching the show years ago, you haven’t missed anything.

Liam still can’t choose between these stepsisters (for now) and they still can’t let him go although nobody can really tell why the young Spencer is such a prize that two grown women would fight over him. If you watched the soap prior the current triangle, think of Taylor (Hunter Tylo), Ridge (then Ron Moss), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Same thing, just they good-naturedly passed on the genes instead.

“Sister Wives” Steffy and Hope

There has been a growing trend on social media networks to refer to Hope and Steffy as “sister wives” as a reference to TLC’s show of the same name. Presented with the facts, there may be a lot of truth to the concept. On the Soap Central message boards, it was pointed out that the trio has basically been practicing polygamy for years, as Liam switches back and forth between the two. In fact, both ladies have even been married to his brother, while Steffy has also slept with his father. It’s just too much borderline-incest for one show to handle. Make it legit Bold and the Beautiful writers, they both want him so let them have at it already.

A troubling aspect of this relationship is how agreeable the women are to decide their fate, particularly in the #metoo era as touched on in another thread on Soap Central. Steffy and Hope could decide to kick Liam to the curb and raise their children by themselves if they were really as strong and as independent as they would like us to believe. It would even be empowering if the sister wives decided that they wanted to go this route. At least the decision would be in their hands.

Liam “The Walking Ping Pong Ball”

Inquisitr reported that Bill (Don Diamont) wondered what Liam, the “walking ping pong ball,” would do now that Hope is also expecting his child. Bold and the Beautiful fans, who have dubbed him “The Waffle King,” loved his line as it summed up how Liam has been bouncing from Hope’s bed to Steffy’s. Of course, some fans also noted that Bill could be accused of the same thing. The World of Bold and the Beautiful message board lit up with fans who said that it was the best line in weeks.