Six Year Old Girl Left With Life Threatening Injuries After Vicious Dog Attack

Currently her condition is unknown.

A young girl in Jacksonville, Florida was atacked and has been left hospitalized after sustaining life-threatening injuries due to a vicious dog attack today.

CBS News is reporting that authorities from the Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office said the incident happened at approximately 10:00 a.m., and occurred inside a home in the city’s Arlington neighborhood, on the 2700 block of Herrick. The victim has been transported to a nearby hospital thanks to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Upon the arrival of EMS and police to the scene, the young girl was unresponsive. Police have since posted on Facebook stating that the dog appeared to be a pit bull mix. The animal has been removed from the home follwing the incident.

.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

According to reports, the dog did not belong to the family, as they were merely watching the pet for someone else who was away on vacation. Police then explained on the social media post that the Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office Homicide is handling the investigation. Apparently more than one dog was home at the time of this attack, as well as other children and a parent. Police state that the investigation is active and ongoing.

News 4 Jax also reported on the incident, stating that the young child was bitten on or about the neck, sustaining serious injuries. They have also shared video footage of police and first responders outside of the home where the animal attack took place. A neighbor, who was identified as Timothy Hightower, told reporters that he had heard someone screaming for help while he was outside his home. Hightower’s neighbor then frantically ran out of her own home, carrying the victim, exclaiming amid the gruesome scene that the child had been brutally attacked. She begged Hightower to call Emergency First Responders to the scene immediately.

“She ran out of the house and secured the baby and came laying the baby right here and told us to call the paramedics.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue has only confirmed the transport and has not yet made any further statements or further information on the injury details, as of the time of this writing. Since the dog attack, Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services came to the house, and after removing the dog involved in the attack, posted a note to the door, informing the residents that the animal was impounded and placed in quarentine. ASPCS has requested that the homeowners contact the agency within 24 hours.