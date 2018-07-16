Shooter Jennings Expands U.S. Tour Ahead Of New Album

Southern rocker/country artist Shooter Jennings has added new dates to his already wide-ranging Bound Ta Git Down Tour ahead of his upcoming album, Shooter, which is due on August 10.

Wide Open Country reports that Jennings’ upcoming The Bound Ta Git Down Tour includes headline shows, dates supporting country act the Turnpike Troubadours, and festival performances including Jam In The Trees, Medicine Stone Festival, and Fort Worth, Texas’ KFWR Annual Ranch Bash. The artist also announced there will be a very special album release day celebration at the world famous Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California.

The Bound Ta Git Down Tour kicked off in Wisconsin on July 12 and is already several dates in. The impressive tour will continue through summer and fall with dates in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Fort Worth, and Lexington. The tour will conclude on November 11 in Portland, Maine.

Shooter Jennings has already released two songs from the upcoming album. “Fast Horses and Good Hideouts” and “Rhinestone Eyes” are the first new music fans have received from the artist since 2016. Shooter will be the Jennings’ 10th studio album.

NEW ORLEANS – NOVEMBER 01: Shooter Jennings performs at the 2009 Voodoo Experience at City Park on November 1, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Gardner / Getty Images

“Fast Horses and Good Hideouts” sees Jennings and Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) sharing songwriting credit with actor Randy Quaid. Cobb also helped produce the upcoming album as well.

“Randy and I had been corresponding for a while,” Jennings says of working with actor Randy Quaid. “I was trying to get him and his wife on my radio show, but nothing ever came of it. Then I asked him about one of the YouTube videos they made of him reading out of the Bible, I wanted to play it on the Christmas episode. He wrote back, saying I’d fulfilled this lifelong dream of his to read the Gospel on the radio, and he signed it, ‘Here’s to fast horses and good hideouts.’ I thought, that would make a great song! So then I went and wrote it.”

As the son of country legend Waylon Jennings, Shooter has made a name for himself since 2005’s Put The “O” Back in Country. Since then, the singer has released nine studio albums and has seen success with hit singles such as “4th of July,” “Gone To Carolina,” “Some Rowdy Women,” and a cover of the Dire Straits classic “Walk Of Life.” Over his career, Jennings has also worked with numerous artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Jessi Colter, and Jamey Johnson.

For a full list of dates and to pre-order your copy of Shooter, visit the singer’s official website here.