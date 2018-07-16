Nintendo Switch Sees Crossplay Third-Party Games As Strength

Nintendo's top brass reiterates their support for crossplay gaming.

Former Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima and senior executive officer Susumu Tanaka, while at the 78th Annual General Meeting for Shareholders, revealed that the Japanese gaming company is open to including more crossplay games to the Switch roster in the future.

Recently, Kimishima and Tanaka shared their thoughts on crossplay games for the Switch.

“Crossplay basically comes about from conversations between publishers and platform holders. We are inclined to do what we can to help publishers incorporate crossplay when that is what they want. The other parties involved also have a say in whether we can reach this outcome or not, so we will continue to discuss it with them.”

Tanaka’s words seem to reflect both his and Kimishima’s beliefs on Nintendo’s stance toward crossplay for third-party games for the console. In fact, Kimishima’s words allude to the idea that the Japanese gaming company always saw crossplay games as a strength.

“Our fundamental way of thinking about offering Nintendo titles on other platforms remains unchanged,” he said.

From the reactions of Switch fans, crossplay games seem to be what gamers want. According to GameRant, Kimishima and Tanaka’s stance on crossplay games for the portable console was received well by Switch players. Indeed, additional crossplay games would only be beneficial to Switch players. As it stands, Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One still dwarf the Switch when it comes to sales. So, without crossplay, owners of the portable console would only be limited to playing with friends who also own the Switch.

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch supports crossplay with PC https://t.co/psws7L2qAf pic.twitter.com/rW3vGUHXxA — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) June 14, 2018

Opening Nintendo’s platform to crossplay games allows Switch owners to play with their friends on other platforms. This ideology could make the Switch more enticing to buyers, predicts ScreenRant. Currently, Minecraft and Fortnite are the two crossplay games available on the Switch. Sony has received some backlash for not working with Nintendo and giving access to Fornite on a crossplay basis for PlayStation players.

Only time will tell if Sony’s move will prove to be smart or a big mistake. As Tanaka alluded to in his open discussion about crossplay games, both parties must agree for it to come to fruition. Either way, Nintendo seems to be forging forward and stands firm on the idea that crossplay third-party games will become the new norm in the gaming industry. Just recently, Digital Extremes has shown interest in releasing a crossplay Warframe for the Switch, reported ComicBook. As more and more game developers explore this option, Nintendo’s portable console may grow in popularity and result in better sales.