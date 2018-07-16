WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gets Physical At ‘Extreme Rules,’ Rusev Faces Styles, And Lashley Spears Reigns

AJ Styles and Rusev had the crowd on the edge of their seats, and Ronda Rousey made her presence felt at ‘Extreme Rules.’

Airing live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE Extreme Rules has thus far brought some interesting results. As the Inquisitr documented, WWE superstar Kevin Owens took the bump of the night when he was launched off the top of the steel cage and crashed through the announce table. Nakamura is the new WWE United States champion, and Carmella once again defeated Asuka to retain the SmackDown women’s title.

At the start of WWE Extreme Rules, it was announced that Hulk Hogan was in the back locker room, and that he was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Kurt Angle also issued an ultimatum to Brock Lesnar, and if the universal champion doesn’t accept a title defense or show up on Raw, he will be stripped of the championship.

Extreme Rules is available on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

Many wrestling fans have been dreading this one. Neither superstar is over with the WWE universe, and many pundits questioned the company for pairing them together in a program. As soon as this contest started, chants of “Rusev Day,” “Roman sucks,” and “this is boring” could be heard throughout the arena. Despite the crowd’s criticism, the pair put on a match that was decent.

This wasn’t a barnburner by any stretch, but the two wrestlers are certainly physical enough to entertain. Lashley has a tendency to get lost in the ring, but he looked better than usual at Extreme Rules. The two exchanged powerful moves throughout the match, and the audience got into it for a bit. Reigns hit Lashley with a second Superman punch, and when he went for a third attempt, Lashley countered it with a stiff spear for the three-count and the win. Pleased with Roman losing, the crowd erupted after the match.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss defended the title against Nia Jax in an extreme rules contest. Mickie James was in Bliss’ corner, Natalya was in Nia’s corner, and Ronda Rousey was in the front row. It didn’t take long for weapons to come out in this one, and Mickie pulled out a variety of weapons, including kendo sticks and garbage cans.

Toward the end of the bout, James and Bliss attacked Natalya outside the ring. This sent “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey into a rage, and the former UFC champion leaped over the barricade to assist her friend. Ronda sent James flying into the ringside barricade and then over the announce table. The action ended up back in the ring, and impressively, Rousey hit a fireman’s carry into a death valley driver on James.

“Rowdy” then chased “The Goddess,” but Mickie hit the former UFC fighter with a stiff shot with a kendo stick. Alexa took to the top rope, leaped toward the challenger, but Nia caught her and delivered a fireman’s carry. Mickie entered the ring and hit Jax with a steel chair. Alexa then delivered a DDT on Nia onto a steel chair to secure the victory and the championship.

AJ Styles vs. Rusev

Where Kevin Owens had the high spot of Extreme Rules, Styles and Rusev had the match of the night. AJ defended the WWE Championship against “The Bulgarian Brute,” and the highly anticipated contest did not disappoint. The two told a phenomenal story in the ring, and numerous near falls sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The WWE universe really likes “The Phenomenal One,” but they seem to absolutely love “The Bulgarian Brute.” Chants of “Rusev Day” could be heard throughout the arena. After several high spots, big moves, and counters, Styles would hit his phenomenal forearm for the three-count. AJ Styles successfully retained the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.