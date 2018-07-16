‘Die Hard’ Has Been Declared ‘Not A Christmas Movie’ By Bruce Willis

People across the country have been referring to ‘Die Hard’ as a Christmas Movie for some time, but Bruce Willis apparently disagrees.

It has been 30 years since audiences first watched Hans Gruber (portrayed by Alan Rickman in his film debut) fall to his death from atop a skyscraper. Since then, Die Hard has been considered an instant-classic. Die Hard was a game-changing action movie that spawned four sequels and numerous video games.

One pastime enjoyed by fans is watching Die Hard at Christmas, as the movie does technically take place at Christmas time. It has become a kind of tongue-in-cheek move to declare Die Hard one’s favorite Christmas movie in an effort to ostensibly dismiss Christmas movies in general as being somewhat passé.

Whether fans agree on the quality of Christmas movies or not, it would seem the concept, however tongue-in-cheek, has worn thin on Die Hard star Bruce Willis.

According to Indiewire, Bruce Willis shut the idea of Die Hard being a Christmas movie down while speaking at his own Comedy Central Roast, which was also attended by stars and friends like Edward Norton, Demi More, and was also hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. After making the declaration, Willis followed up his assertion of what Die Hard is not, but explaining, with colorful language, what Die Hard definitively is.

“It’s a G*d**mn Bruce Willis movie!”

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis has yet to officially air, but will premiere on July 29, 2018.

Comedy Central Roasts are notorious for being particularly ruthless in terms of verbal insults. Statements are often made simply for shock-value, as political correctness seems to take a back seat to vicious insults by comedians, writers, actors, and other celebrities, taking aim at one another and absolutely nothing is off limits.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 14: Jeff Ross (L) attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Rich Fury / Getty Images

Previous recipients of the roasts have been the late Hugh Hefner, Dennis Leary, Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Jeff Foxworthy, Flavor Flav, Bob Saget, Roseanne Barr, Justin Bieber, and even Donald Trump before he became president.

The general rule is that no matter what is said at a roast, no one is allowed to get offended. That rule was broken in 1993, when the Roast — then hoasted by the New York Friar’s Club, rather than Comedy Central — was the sight of actor Ted Danson appearing in full blackface makeup. The racist depiction of African Americans was lambasted by many offended parties, but was later apologized for. Friend and fellow actress Whoopi Goldberg came to Danson’s defense, asserting that Danson was merely joking and not a racist.

If Bruce Willis’ comments about Die Hard‘s status as a Christmas movie are as offensive as things got at the upcoming roast, It’s safe to assume such roasts have certainly tamed themselves in recent history.