Sofia Richie Dons Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts During Day Out With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spend the weekend together in Calabasas. The couple, who are fresh from their recent vacation to Greece, were spotted out on the town over the weekend, and Richie showed off her toned tummy during the outing.

According to a July 15 report by The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted with Scott Disick over the weekend. The couple went shopping in Calabasas and were photographed looking casual during their day date. Richie donned a black sports bra and matching spandex bike shorts. The 19-year-old model showed off her flat tummy and lean legs in the comfy outfit. She topped off the outfit by wearing her brown hair parted down the middle, black sneakers, and a white backpack purse. She also carried her phone in her hand during the outing.

Disick sported a light graphic t-shirt, dark shorts, and black sneakers. He also wore his new, longer hairstyle slicked back. The couple looked to be having a great time as they laughed and smiled together during their day out in Calabasas. The pair had been seen out together multiple times over the weekend, and just the night before were spotted out having a romantic dinner date, as Sofia donned another black crop top and jeans.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie seem to be doing well in the relationship department, despite the fact that they were rumored to have had a brief split earlier this summer after rumors that Scott had cheated on Sofia during a trip to Miami. However, the couple both stated that there had been no split, and that things were fine between them.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Scott Disick has been jealous of seeing his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The couple recently spent a few weeks in Italy together, and were photographed showing some major PDA during the trip.

“Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom. It’s obvious that he’s super jealous Kourtney’s so happy with Younes. He won’t admit that he’s jealous, so he’s looking for something else to complain about. Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.