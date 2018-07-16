Thomas Rhett’s New ‘Life Changes’ Video Features The Three Most Important Girls In His Life

Thomas Rhett is a family man and he depicts that in his new video.

Country star Thomas Rhett loves music and he loves his family. He has found a way to show just how much by combining his two loves into one awesome music video. His most recent single off of his third studio album is called “Life Changes,” and it’s all about the personal changes in his life since he was younger. Now the music video has been released and Rhett shared a short teaser recently on his Instagram account. It is all about his life on the road with his three girls, wife Lauren Akins, and daughters Willa and Ada.

The family-of-four shares all things together, so it isn’t surprising that Thomas Rhett takes them along when he is on tour. The video is a unique look into his life with his family. Willa Gray got to dance a bit on the big stage before her daddy’s concert started. She looks amazed at it all and adorable to boot. Her little sister Ada is seen frequently as well.

He also shows the fun side of touring with his family and the band. The two girls actually go up on stage with their dad once in a while in front of thousands of fans. He recently said that they are the real stars, not him.

“Having the girls out on tour has changed what being on the road looks like for me. It just seems to keep getting more and more fun. And, I think the fans might even cheer louder for them than me!”

WG and I are excited for y’all to see the #LifeChanges video tomorrow exclusively on @AppleMusic! https://t.co/exr4kXrL3B pic.twitter.com/dDMOxFOl5K — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 9, 2018

The special lyrics to “Life Changes” has Rhett sharing his life as a college-age kid to meeting his wife and getting married. He sings about how things can change despite what you already have planned for your life.

“You never know what’s gonna happen. You make your plans and you hear God laughin’. Life changes, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Thomas Rhett took time out to take his family to Disney World last month, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. They had loads of fun dressing up, meeting Disney princesses, and making memories.

Will there be more kids in Thomas and Lauren’s future? Considering what a family man Rhett has turned out to be, that is very likely. The 28-year-old country singer is currently on his “Life Changes” tour through the middle of November. It will end before the holidays in London, England.