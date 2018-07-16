Roy Orbison Hologram Tour Announces North American Tour Dates

The Roy Orbison estate-approved hologram tour that is currently making the rounds across Europe will soon be making its way here to the states.

Rolling Stone reports that the tour is set to hit stateside October 1st in Oakdale, California and run through November with stops in Memphis, Dallas, Red Bank, and Denver before concluding on November 17th in Clearwater, Florida. The tour is also booked for a residency at Missouri’s Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in 2019. The first ever hologram residency.

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour will feature a holographic Roy Orbison paired with a live orchestra in the background and feature newly digitally remastered versions of some of Orbison’s classic hits.

Brian Becker, the founder and CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, said in a statement.

“Our goal for this type of show is not just to play in major metropolitan cities, but to bring this experience to a variety of markets, regardless of size. Roy loved playing smaller more intimate venues because he loved having that type of connection with fans. We also want to give fans across the globe the unique opportunity to once again experience the legend who continues to be a pivotal force in Rock ‘n’ Roll music and ensure that people in every city, in every type of venue, have a chance to witness what we truly believe is the future of live entertainment.”

Alex Orbison, Orbison’s and President of Roy Orbison music also commented on the tour by stating “My father had a special transcendent vocal ability that made him something of an anomaly in the world of pop and rock, but that’s what endeared him to his fans. For our family it was an amazing emotional experience to see this for the first time and we know audiences worldwide will have the same reaction.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 19: “In Dreams” – Roy Orbison in Concert during The Hologram UK Tour at Eventim Apollo on April 19, 2018 in London, England. Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Roy Orbison is just the latest artist to revived in the recent hologram trend in music today. News has come out of Frank Zappa doing a hologram tour as well as Selena, Ronnie James Dio, and Patsy Cline. Comedians Andy Kaufman and Redd Foxx were also being revived for stand up tours. Rumors of Freddie Mercury, Whitney Houston, and Notorious B.I.G. were also in the works.

Roy Orbison was known for his massive success in the 50’s and 60’s. Orbison was known for his distinct vocals and the infamous wayfarer look. Songs like “Blue Bayou,” “Only The Lonely,” “In Dreams,” and “Oh, Pretty Woman”. After a slew of unsuccessful albums in the 70’s and 80’s, Orbison was recruited the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, alongside veteran rockers Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison.

Shortly after his revitalized career, Orbison passed in 1988 after suffering a heart attack.