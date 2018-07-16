Ashley Greene Visited A Nude Beach On Her Honeymoon, Shared Picture Of The Adventure On Instagram

Twilight star, Ashley Greene is the actress who played Alice Cullen for the wildly popular adaptation movie series. She recently married Paul Khoury after being engaged since December 2016, originally seeing one another three years prior in 2013. More information on their California wedding can be found here at the Inquisitr. Since their breathtaking wedding on the outskirts of San Jose, this couple has taken to a romantic, whirlwind honeymoon. Greene has shared multiple pictures on her Instagram, one of which has everyone staring.

A recent snap shared on the celebrity’s Instagram shows her seated on the sands of a nude beach. She has captioned the photo with “He keeps me wild and free,” using the hashtags #whiteboycray, #honeymoon, and #nudebeach. The image is in black and white, appearing very classy. Greene is hugging her knees, posed slightly off camera, back to the lens with her arms over her chest as she looks out over the water. This 31-year-old actress is stunning, with her blond hair pinned in a small bun atop her head, tresses blowing in the sea breeze. The photo was taken over the weekend, during this romantic getaway, reports People.

Ashley and Paul have also shared other shots of their adventures while on honeymoon. Their tropical island getaway is keeping social media and fans guessing at what this lovely pair will get into next. In one of the images shared to fans, Greene and Khoury are kissing in front of a waterfall, with Ashley captioning the picture as “#bliss.” She’s clothed in that photo, wearing jean shorts and showing off her legs while also sporting a dark tank-top, hair still in a bun. Ashley was one knee arched, meanwhile her hubby is tossing up a hand sign for hanging loose, rocking a dapper hat.

Getting into the island spirit, Greene also shared an image of her at a dinner table, flower stuck in her hair and a lei around her neck, looking cute in what looks to be a white dress, with striking electric blue finger nail polish. As always, she is stunning, donning what may be a fresh, mostly makeup free face. That one was captioned, “Give me a flower to put in my hair.”

On his account, Khoury shared a shot of his beautiful wife posed and overlooking the scenery. Ashley is rocking silver hoop earrings. It looks like she has water droplets on her shoulder, and she is wearing a green outfit of some kind, bearing her sharp shoulders and prominent collar bones. She is an absolutely classic beauty, and Khoury can’t quite put how he feels into words. He tried, captioning the shot with, “I can’t describe the way this woman makes me feel” using the hashtags #MrsKhoury and #honeymoon.