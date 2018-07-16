Jonathan Davis Of Korn Says New Album More Impressive Than ‘Serenity Of Suffering’

It seems the frontman also gave a little bit of insight into korn’s creative process.

The last Korn album, The Serenity of Suffering was released in 2016. It came out to generally positive reviews, including four star reviews from The Gurdian, Sputnik Music, and Metal Hammer. Rolling Stone gave the album a more mediocre review, at 2.5 stars, thought they called the album “ridiculously heavy.”

Recently Jonathan Davis has been touring to support his debut solo album titled Black Labyrinth. Since the tour has ended, the band is prepping to tour in support of their 20th anniversary of Follow The Leader. Released in 1998, Follow The Leader was the band’s third LP overall, but served as their official breakthrough to mainstream channels.

Next Summer, though, Korn is hoping to release a new album. As yet untitled, the new album would be Korn’s 13th full length studio record. Much of the instrumentals have already been recorded, and according to Metal Injection, Jonathan Davis, who hasn’t yet begun recording vocals for it, stated that he’s quite impressed by it, even more so than he was with The Serenity of Suffering.

“I’ve listened to a bunch of stuff. There’s been really good ideas, really cool grooves. It really doesn’t start taking place until I get there and glue all the shit together with the arrangements and put my vocals on it. But they’re working with different producers and we’re gonna do the record and we’ll see – I’m really excited for it. It doesn’t suck, I know that. I’m not going, ‘Go back, please.’ I’m more impressed on these than I was with Serenity Of Suffering, so…”

Jonathan Davis is known for being a multi-instrumentalist. He often played guitar, drums, and a slew of other instruments from foreign countries on his solo record. During the recording of Follow The Leader, he played drums on the Cheech and Chong cover “Earache My Eye” — a hidden track on the record. Most notably Jonathan Davis is known for playing bagpipes both in the studio and on stage. One of Korn’s first singles, “Shoots And Ladders,” begins with a lengthy bagpipe solo. He’s also played bagpipes on “Low Rider,” “My Gift To You,” and numerous others.

Jonathan Davis of Korn with bagpipes and custom microphone stand. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Kevin WInter / Getty Images

Often thought of and referred to as Korn’s vocalist, Jonathan Davis’ quote to Metal Injection about the creative process reveals a bit into how involved Davis actually is with the creation of a Korn album.

Jonathan Davis is 47 years old and hails from Bakersfield, California. He performs concerts with a custom-designed microphone stand made by legendary Swiss artist H.R. Giger, who also designed the Xenomorph in the movie Alien.