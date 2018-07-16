WWE News: Kevin Owens Takes Death-Defying Bump At ‘Extreme Rules,’ Bludgeon Brothers Destroy Team Hell No

Braun Strowman showed Kevin Owens why he is ‘The Monster in the Bank.’

Extreme Rules is airing live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Despite having few contests without rules, thus far, WWE Extreme Rules has largely entertained the crowd. So far at Extreme Rules, The B-Team won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, Carmella retained the SmackDown women’s title, Nakamura is the new United States champion, and as the Inquisitr reported, Randy Orton made his WWE return. It was later announced that Nakamura will defend the WWE United States Championship against Jeff Hardy in a rematch this Tuesday night on SmackDown. And while that is all very exciting, perhaps nothing will be more exciting at Extreme Rules than the bump Kevin Owens took in his steel cage match against Braun Strowman.

Steel Cage Match

Over the last month, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens have been in an entertaining program together. Week after week, “The Monster in the Bank” has found a new way to humiliate and punish Owens. The two WWE superstars squared off Sunday night in a steel cage match to settle their differences.

With sound psychology, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman told a great in-ring story. As expected, “The Monster in the Bank” dominated Kevin Owens at the beginning of the contest. Owens went old-school during the match and delivered a “Stone Cold” stunner, and he later gestured the DX-chop to Strowman. The crowd loved this match from beginning to end, and they popped every time the two WWE superstars performed a move or smack-talked one another.

For the finish, Kevin handcuffed Braun to the top rope. The former WWE universal champion kissed “The Monster in the Bank” goodbye and started to climb out of the cage. Braun shouted to the rafters as he pulled himself free, snapping the handcuffs that once bound him. With cruiserweight-like speed, the giant WWE superstar swiftly scaled to the top of the cage where Owens was perched. In a dangerous and potentially life-threatening high spot, Strowman choke-slammed Kevin off of the top of the cage, and Owens went flying through the air and crashed through the announce table. The crowd roared with excitement, and though he didn’t look like the victor, Owens won the match because he hit the floor first.

What makes this move particularly dangerous isn’t the table that Kevin crashed through, as that is designed to help break the fall, but if a superstar were to miss the table it could result in life-threatening injuries. Thankfully, Kevin seemed to hit the table perfectly and was moving around selling the move. The crowd chanted “get these hands,” and Owens was carted off to the back on a stretcher. Thus far, this was the match of the night.

Now this was AWESOME. Love me some Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens. #SteelCageMatch #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/07665JHswp — Wrestling (@WrestlinggNewss) July 16, 2018

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Considering the hype it received prior to the WWE pay-per-view, this was an underwhelming bout. Earlier in the night at Extreme Rules, the WWE SmackDown tag team champions, The Bludgeon Brothers, attacked Team Hell No in the back. The story is that both Daniel Bryan and Kane were hurt, but “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” received an injury to his leg. By the time this match came to be, Kane wasn’t ready to wrestle, so Daniel Bryan was alone to square off against Harper and Rowan.

The Bludgeon Brothers got a ton of heat on Bryan during this contest that was mostly two against one. Daniel rallied and had a brief amount of shine. Kane’s music hit, and “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” limped to the ring donning a support brace on his leg. Team Hell No got some more shine, but for the finish, Rowan held Bryan up, and Harper delivered a clothesline from the top rope for the three-count. The Bludgeon Brothers retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules.